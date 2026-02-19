Over the years, I’ve heard it all when it comes to adverse events following vaccination:

“It’s all in your head.”

“It’s just a coincidence.”

“It has nothing to do with it.”

“Reactions are rare.”

Invariably, these statements are made by members of the medical profession when discounting what patients experience. This is not new to the COVID-19 era. We’ve heard similar responses when children develop neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism following the MMR (Measles-Mumps-Rubella) vaccine.

With the COVID-19 shots, there has been an explosion of reported reactions—some quite severe, and in certain cases, even death following the injections.

One widely publicized case was that of Maddie de Garay, whom we have discussed before. This was a tragic situation, especially given that it involved a 12-year-old girl. Some of you may have seen Maddie in a wheelchair alongside her mother before Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate committee.

Her story is one of medical denial and cognitive dissonance—a refusal to consider that what she experienced could have been related to the Pfizer mRNA injection.

It began when her parents enrolled her in the Pfizer clinical trial. Her first injection appeared to have little effect. Unfortunately, after her second dose—within a month—she developed severe spinal and abdominal pain within 24 hours. The immediate assumption from medical staff was that it could not be the vaccine; perhaps it was appendicitis.

Her condition continued to deteriorate. She reportedly experienced a wide range of symptoms, including seizures, fainting, dizziness, severe headaches, loss of bladder control, paralysis, and visual disturbances—all after receiving what was described as a “safe and effective” product.

As one might expect, she was referred from doctor to doctor and underwent extensive diagnostic testing, costing thousands of dollars. If anyone suggested the possibility of a vaccine reaction, they risked being labeled as spreading misinformation.

Ultimately, a neurologist diagnosed her with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND). Some might interpret that as saying she has a disorder, but the cause remains unclear.

Prior to COVID, I had rarely heard the term Functional Neurological Disorder. It appears to be a broad and somewhat ambiguous diagnosis, potentially meaning different things to different practitioners. For instance, chiropractors deal with Vertebral Subluxations which cause nerve interference. At face value we could call that a Functional Neurological Disorder.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), formerly known as conversion disorder, is described as:

“Functional neurological disorder (FND), formerly known as conversion disorder, is a neuropsychiatric (or brain-based) disorder that affects the way your brain sends, receives and processes messages.”

Historically, it was considered a mental health condition, even labeled as hysteria. Advances in brain imaging have demonstrated that functional differences in brain activity can occur. However, the exact cause remains unknown. Notably, vaccines are not listed among potential contributing factors.

In mid-February 2021, the Journal Neurological Science reported a case involving a 41-year-old man who developed symptoms diagnosed as FND following his first COVID-19 vaccination. He experienced bilateral facial paralysis, which later resolved. You would thing that would be a warning signal. Instead, he received a second dose three weeks later and subsequently developed additional symptoms.

The authors described it as the first known case of FND following COVID-19 vaccination.

The article displays the stunning thought processes that go on in the minds of doctors and researchers. They try to brush it off due to some mental abherration on the part of the patients

The article also included statements such as:

“Abnormal beliefs about illness may also be a source of increased attention towards symptoms.”

And:

“This case highlights the need to promptly diagnose FND in order to avoid misleading and dangerous opinions related to neurological side effects of the vaccines.”

They don’t know the actual cause of FND but it’s not the vaccines, otherwise you’re engaging in misinformation. On the contrary, such statements show a lack of rational thought when immediately following the “vaccine” the condition develops, but it’s got absolutely nothing to do with the injection.

Recently, I met a woman who developed FND three years ago. I did not ask whether it followed vaccination, but the timing would place it in late 2022 or early 2023.

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson published an article on February 16, 2026, mentioning two women in the UK who reportedly developed FND immediately following COVID-19 vaccination. She also referenced reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), noting numerous entries describing similar symptoms. It is important to remember, however, that VAERS reports alone do not establish causation.

These accounts raise ongoing questions for some observers about how many cases of Functional Neurological Disorder may have followed COVID-19 vaccination—whether coincidentally or otherwise.

For patients who believe they have experienced serious adverse effects, being told that their symptoms are psychological or unrelated can feel deeply invalidating. Regardless of one’s position on vaccines, dismissing patients’ lived experiences without careful evaluation erodes trust.

When people suffer and feel unheard, being told “it’s all in your head” can feel like the worst kind of gaslighting.