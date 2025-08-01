Have we truly learned anything from the past five years? One might assume that after the global upheaval brought on by COVID-19—the assault on freedoms, bodies, and societal norms—we would have emerged wiser, more united. Yet, in many ways, it seems we've regressed. While some individuals and communities have awakened to deeper insights, others have come undone.

Human society, much like a single human body, evolves through different stages of consciousness. Drawing a parallel to our neurological development: we began with the reptilian brain, then developed the mammalian, and finally the neocortex—our center for higher reasoning.

The reptilian brain, or brainstem, governs basic survival functions—heartbeat, digestion, and instinctual responses. It operates without the influence of higher reasoning.

The mammalian brain, also called the limbic system, is responsible for emotional processing, bonding, and learned behaviors. It's the root of emotional memory and the "fight or flight" response, particularly via the amygdala.

Finally, the neocortex enables complex reasoning, critical thinking, science, language, and imagination. It's what separates humans from other species.

This evolutionary structure mirrors the rise of civilization. The American Founders, drawing on reason and intellect, produced enduring works like the Declaration of Independence, which famously states:

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

And the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution enshrines essential freedoms:

”Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

These are powerful ideals. But are they being upheld? Are we, as a global society, living according to principles of freedom, rationality, and respect for human life?

Throughout history, divergent opinions and conflicts have existed, but a general sense of rational order often prevailed. With the onset of COVID-19, something shifted. Emotional reactivity has increasingly overtaken reason, and this has become visible on a global scale.

Recent violent incidents—attacks caught on camera with bystanders refusing to intervene, shootings, and politically charged demonstrations—underscore a disturbing pattern. Some acts are rooted in hate, others in misinformed outrage. Far too often, people are reacting from a place of emotional volatility, without intellectual scrutiny.

The rise of extremism—whether left or right, antisemitic or racist—reflects a broader collapse of balanced thinking. Identity-based hostility is not confined to one ideology or group. We’re witnessing a collective descent into primitive, emotionally driven behavior.

Contributing to this is the decline of spirituality. While religious observance has waned in the West, mere religious practice is no substitute for genuine spiritual connection. Tragically, some even justify violence in the name of religion—acts devoid of compassion, empathy, or the sacredness of life.

Social media has become a breeding ground for sensationalism, conspiracy theories, and emotional manipulation. People are drawn to narratives that feed their fears or fantasies. COVID-19 became, for many, a kind of psychological Armageddon—not just because of the virus itself, but because of the narratives people adopted without critical thought.

This imbalance—between intellect and instinct, between compassion and fear—has real consequences. Antisemitism, racial vilification, and ideological radicalization flourish when emotion dominates logic. Our inability to integrate our analytical and intuitive faculties leaves us vulnerable to manipulation and disconnection.

To evolve as a society, we must strive for integration—of brain hemispheres, of spiritual and rational awareness, of compassion and reason. When we are fragmented, we are reactive. When we are integrated, we are inspired. True change begins internally.

We cannot control others, but we can work on ourselves. If enough people choose love over fear, reason over impulse, and inspiration over outrage, the world will inevitably shift. The healing of society begins with the healing of the individual. Nobody says it’s an easy task.