You’ve probably heard the expression, “Act as if”. The idea is that to be successful, you must act as if you are already successful. If you think otherwise, you have a more difficult time succeeding; at least, that is the implication. There is some truth to this because what you think and feel will affect your actions, even your physiology.

Unfortunately, as people age, they often slip into the mindset of “Can’t do.” People put limitations on themselves. Governments and society generally program people to retire at a certain age, traditionally 65. In some countries, pensions even kick in at age 60.

If you live in Australia, where the average lifespan is 83, then from the traditional retirement age of 65, that’s an additional 18 years. Many are living into their 90s. So you can do low or high-priority things for the remaining years. You can spend those years watching TV or spending more time at the pub, or alternatively, you can start a new career—yes, you can start a new venture at any age.

Is Donald Trump thinking about retiring? At 78, with a lousy diet and little sleep, he’s still working. Somehow, he’s got more vitality than many 20 years younger. Why? Some say he’s seeking love and validation. Others say it’s because he’s a narcissist. There is probably a more significant reason.