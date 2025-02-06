Throughout the COVID-19 era, we have seen various sectors of society comply with lockdowns, mask usage, and submission to the mRNA COVID-19 shots. Several researchers point out that factors such as race and the level of education help to predetermine whether a person will submit to the injections or not. In fact, the suggestion is that the more highly educated a person is, the more likely they will submit to any vaccine.

A study in The American Journal of Infection Control concluded the following:

“Refusal to get the vaccine was significantly and negatively correlated with vaccine uptake, and the predictors of low vaccination rates in highly vaccine-hesitant communities included a lack of a high school education and concern about vaccine availability and distribution.”

A study from the University of Southern California seemed to show the exact result correlating higher vaccination rates with higher education levels.

In my personal experience, this is not what I have found, whether it was the COVID-19 injections or other vaccines. For a couple of decades, I had a full-time chiropractic practice in the Western suburbs of Perth, near the University of Western Australia. Most of the people were from the above-average socio-economic group. They would be considered average to above-average in intelligence. Many fell into the professional classes such as medicine, law, university professors, scientists, etc.

A highly educated individual is more versed in applying critical thinking skills, assessing research, and determining what is valid and what isn’t. Of course, it isn’t foolproof, and there are individuals who are not highly educated but very intelligent. I have also met some people who have succeeded academically yet seem to display little critical thinking skills.

During the height of Covid and the push to vaccinate the population here in Australia, I attended several meetings and rallies. Many professionals were there, including nurses, doctors, psychologists, engineers, and geologists. You could tell that these people had significant reservations about putting an experimental and not well-tested product into their bodies. Many of them had read studies and listened to experts––other doctors who rejected the mainstream narrative. To me, all this was nothing new.

In 1990, I saw patients who refused to subject their children to many of the childhood vaccines, most notably, the measles, mumps, and rubella shots, which had been linked to autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorders (ADHD). My own children, born in the 1970s, were never vaccinated. I have read many books on the perils of vaccination.

Epidemiologist Nic Hulscher has posted several studies showing the link between ADHD and autism and the degree of vaccination rates in children.

I saw this in my practice, and parents related their experiences of what happened to their children post-vaccination. Of course, authorities discounted the parents, stating these were anecdotal and unreliable. The health authorities typically gaslight patients as if they don't know what they see with their own eyes.

Interestingly, the same people who believe that an increase in a trace gas in the atmosphere—CO2—will cause catastrophic climate change don't think that repeated injections of genetic and viral material, plus chemical adjuvants, can affect children's health.

Today, we still see some people wearing masks. Why? In Asian countries, it's a cultural thing because of very big, crowded cities. Still, there is no reason for it in places like America or Australia.

"The total number of COVID-19 vaccine deaths reported to VAERS (37,544 among all participating countries) have far exceeded the recall limits of past vaccine withdrawals by up to 375,340%. Remember too, this is only a fraction of the real figure as only one of 10 vaccine deaths get reported to VAERS. The criteria for an FDA Class I recall, which applies to products with a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health consequences or death, have been far exceeded. Excess mortality, negative efficacy, widespread DNA contamination, and a lack of demonstrated reduction in transmission, hospitalization, or mortality have undermined the rationale for continued administration."

The average person on the street will not search out books on immunization and the potential dangers. Fortunately, because of my background, in the 1970s, I read books about the dangers of vaccination. Everyone makes the assumption that vaccines are safe. Even before Covid-19, vaccines have killed and maimed people. Oftentimes, while lowering the risk of contracting certain illnesses, they did not lower the death rate because the standard of living also raised the efficiency of people's immune systems. Of course, what we did with the COVID-19 injections was actually assaulting the immune system, making people more susceptible to COVID-19 and other conditions.

In 1979, Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, a medical doctor, wrote Confessions Of A Medical Heretic. He pointed out certain facts about vaccination.

"The effectiveness of the whooping cough vaccine is hotly debated all over the world. Only about haof of its recipients benefit, and the possibility of high fevers, convulsions and brain damage is too high to ignore."

"Measles vaccine is supposed to prevent measles encephalitis, which said to occur in on out of 1,000 cases…the incidence may be that high among children who live under poverty and malnutrition, among well-nourished middle and upper class children the incidence is one in 100,000. Meanwhile the vaccine is itself associated with encephalopathy."

"The entire flu shot effort resembles some massive roulette game, since from one year to the next its' anybody's guess whether the strains immunized against will be the strains that are the epidemic."

We saw the folly of injecting against a supposed Swine Flu epidemic in 1976 that caused more deaths and Guillan-Barre Syndrome than cases of Swine Flu that were predicted.

Hopefully, the COVID-19 mRNA injections have taught many a lesson that trying to immunize against a respiratory virus has a low success rate and is potentially a deadly cocktail for many. The people I have met who are smart, critical thinkers know that vaccinating at all costs is not a good idea. Others will just submit because they have been ingrained with the view that the doctor "knows best." These are the people who compliantly follow every edict that the medical-government complex puts out.