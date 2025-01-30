Witness Statement is a must-see movie for anyone who wants to see justice meted out for those who created the pandemic, perpetuated it and persecuted humanity with all the tyrannical policies that we had to endure.

The movie is presented with great detail and facts; nothing is held back. It’s an appeal for the Australian police to get involved in charging those from all walks of life who were involved in the deaths and injuries that have afflicted many Australians.

After you watch the movie, spread it far and wide.

Do any Americans here know someone who could convey this to President Trump? He still thinks Operation Warp Speed has been the greatest thing since sliced bread and that it saved 100 million lives.

The movie is split into sections, so you don’t have to watch it in one setting, though it is so compelling you’ll be hard-pressed not to.