The majority of medical-pharmaceutical approaches to health care are based on treating symptoms. The medical industry prides itself on having an elixir for every symptom imaginable. It's no wonder that the companies with the most significant profit margins are the pharmaceutical giants.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of signs and symptoms of illness in the human body. When I was going through my training in my pathology course, we had a year of exposure to every major disease known at the time. We studied their signs, symptoms, pathological appearance, and the treatments available at the time. Today, the list of symptoms is a cornucopia of everything imaginable that can happen to the human body.

Chills

Fever

Numbness

Light-headed

blurred vision

Nausea

Pain

Shortness of breath

Indigestion

Sweaty

Headache

Tiredness

Weakness

Tinnitus

Diarrhea

This is a minor list. So every cause has an effect and every effect is a new cause. In Western medicine, health care, for the most part, involves chasing symptoms. However, the medication taken to treat a symptom often is a cause for another symptom or condition. Certainly we should have learned that from the mRNA shots. It's common for people to take medication to treat joint pain, like an anti-inflammatory drug such as Brufen or Celebrex. These can cause gastritis, stomach ulcers and bleeding, which then have to be treated with other medications and the process goes on.

I commonly see older patients in their 70s who are on seven, eight or even more medications. While some of these may be necessary at this point in their lives, the process that led up to the state they are in started years earlier.