The latest so-called “flavour of the month” in autism-related controversy is Tylenol (acetaminophen)—particularly when taken during pregnancy. Some studies suggest a potential association between prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism. But why is Tylenol being singled out? What about anti-inflammatories, aspirin, or any number of other medications taken during pregnancy?

I remain skeptical—and it’s not just because Donald Trump mentioned a study linking Tylenol to autism.

When Trump publicly cited a study suggesting a connection between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism, it ignited backlash—not only against the idea itself but also against Trump for “not being a doctor.” Critics claimed there is “no evidence.” But let’s be clear: absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. By that logic, we’d also have to admit there’s no conclusive evidence that all childhood vaccines are entirely risk-free for every child. So let’s not throw out valid questions with political bathwater.

It’s true that claiming a single cause for autism is overly simplistic. However, science is also about identifying patterns and plausible hypotheses based on emerging evidence.

Consider the long list of foods and substances pregnant women are advised to avoid—not because they’ll harm the mother, but because they could affect the developing fetus. Here are just some examples:

Meats

Cold cuts, deli meats, hot dogs (unless steaming hot)

Raw or undercooked meat

Refrigerated pâtés or meat spreads

Fish

High-mercury fish (e.g., king mackerel, shark, swordfish)

Raw or smoked fish, including sushi

Eggs & Dairy

Raw eggs and foods containing them (e.g., cookie dough, certain desserts, sauces)

Unpasteurized milk and cheeses

Produce

Unwashed fruits and vegetables

Raw sprouts

Unripe papaya

So why the caution? Because developing fetuses are vulnerable to external substances—from food-borne bacteria to environmental toxins.

Now, if a fetus is vulnerable during gestation, wouldn’t a newborn with an immature nervous system also be susceptible to external influences—such as the numerous vaccines administered in the first year of life?

Vaccines are more than just the viral components—they include adjuvants, chemical agents like aluminum and (historically) thimerosal (a mercury-based preservative), used to boost immune response. Are we to believe that these chemicals—harmless in infants—would somehow be deemed dangerous in pregnancy?

Science demands logic, not just data. Hypotheses are based on recognizing patterns. Here are a few patterns worth considering:

Tylenol became available over-the-counter in 1955 .

The autism rate didn’t see a significant increase until the 1990s .

During that time, we saw a significant expansion in the childhood vaccine schedule.

Many parents report observing dramatic developmental changes in their children following vaccines, especially the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) shot.

Yes, diagnostic criteria for autism and ADHD have evolved. But can that fully account for the dramatic uptick we see in autism rates?

Vaccines have become a kind of sacrosanct topic in medicine. Questioning them often invites ridicule, censorship, or even career consequences—just ask Dr. Andrew Wakefield, whose 1998 paper raised concerns about a potential link between MMR vaccines and autism. Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, the response to his work should alarm anyone who believes in scientific freedom.

If Tylenol is implicated, then what about the interplay between vaccines and medications like Tylenol? After all, one of the most common symptoms after vaccination is fever—and what are parents routinely advised to give their child for fever? That’s right: Tylenol.

So could it be that the combination of a vaccine-induced immune response and Tylenol’s pharmacological effect could interact in unforeseen ways during key neurodevelopmental windows?

A critical part of medicine is listening to subjective reports—what patients or parents observe. When multiple parents say, “My child changed after that shot,” those anecdotes don’t prove causation—but neither should they be ignored. Repeated patterns deserve investigation.

Even objective reporting systems like VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) have shown increases in vaccine-related adverse event reports, especially during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. And yet, these reports are often dismissed by public health authorities and pharmaceutical companies alike. That’s not science—it’s dogma.

No one should believe that Tylenol is the cause of autism, or that vaccines are. But critical thinking, pattern recognition, and openness to new hypotheses are all part of scientific inquiry. If we’re too afraid to ask the uncomfortable questions, then we’ve already lost the spirit of science.

Science is not just consensus; it’s questioning consensus.