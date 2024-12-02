There is no doubt about it; maintaining balance and reducing stiffness are essential for longevity and vibrant health regardless of age. These parameters start to deteriorate as we age. You see older people hang onto railings as they go downstairs or struggle to maintain their balance on a bike. Remember when Joe Biden came to a standstill on his bike and fell over? You also see stiffening effects with people having difficulty getting up from the floor or looking over the shoulder while driving.

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine outlined the potential importance of balance in determining longevity. The study participants had an average age of 61, and two-thirds were men. The test was the ability to do a One-Leg Stance (OLS) for 10 seconds. At the initial checkup, around 1 in 5 failed to balance on one leg for 10 seconds.

The study found that for those unable to complete the balance test, there was an 84% higher risk of death from any cause. This stark statistic underscores the importance of maintaining balance for our overall health and longevity.

The balance with the OLS was stable up to age 50. Afterward, there was a decline and a crossover point at around age 71, when more had a NO for the test–unable to perform the test—as opposed to a YES–able to stand on one leg for 10 seconds.

To assess the test, all preexisting factors, such as age, sex, BMI, and preexisting conditions or health risks, such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol, and diabetes, were taken into account.

Obviously, falls and generalized disorientation due to balance issues can dramatically influence one’s lifestyle, including shortening life. The risk increases as each year passes. In fact, falls in the elderly lead to a lot of death and disability. If you’re 80 and you fall and break a bone like the hip, it can be pretty debilitating, and depending on the general state of health, it can be a quick spiral toward death.

The other factor is stiffness. Life is motion, death is rigidity. How do stiffness and balance interact and play a roldein longevity?