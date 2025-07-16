“You Know It When You See It” — The Reek of Antisemitism in Our Time

Many years ago, a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, when asked to define pornography, admitted he couldn’t define it precisely—but added, “I know it when I see it.”

Similarly, while people often argue about what constitutes antisemitism, a Jew knows it when they see it—or smell it. It has a stench. And today, that stench is everywhere. It's hard to believe that the world has gone from “Never again” after Hitler’s Holocaust to “Yes, again,” particularly after the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.

That day wasn’t just an attack—it was deliberately dehumanizing. Rapes. Babies murdered. People burned alive. Decapitations. Mutilated corpses. Hostages taken. It arguably surpassed even the Nazis in sadism.

And yet, within hours, left-wing groups across the West responded not with condemnation but with celebration—launching openly antisemitic, racist demonstrations. The antisemitism of the left is overt. At least we know where they stand.

More insidious, however, is what’s happening on the far right—the MAGA right. Here, antisemitism is being repackaged and normalized. Conspiracy theories and age-old tropes about Jews controlling governments, money, and media are being recycled for a new generation of the gullible, poorly educated, and easily manipulated.

One of the most disturbing figures in this descent into Jew-hatred is Tucker Carlson, former Fox News prime time host. He was a smooth operator on Fox, cloaking his views behind populist outrage. Many of us watched his monologues with interest, especially when he exposed government overreach during Covid. Few realized he was harboring a sinister worldview. Now, with his independent platform on X, he no longer hides it.

A hallmark of antisemitism is the dehumanization of Jews—stripping them of individuality and turning them into a global, malevolent force. It recycles old lies: that Jews manipulate world events, control markets and media, corrupt governments, and are enemies of humanity. This kind of imagery seeps into the collective subconscious, laying the groundwork for violence.

So when Hamas commits barbaric acts and antisemitic demonstrators blame the victims, not the perpetrators, we shouldn’t be surprised. When people in my own community say, “The Jews had it coming,” we’re seeing the impact of decades of normalization of this hatred.

Imagine if the shoe were on the other foot—if the Black community had suffered such a massacre. We already know the answer: the death of George Floyd, horrific as it was, triggered riots that cost billions and led to multiple deaths. Yet when Jews are massacred, the reaction is to demonize the victims. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

Tucker Carlson’s Record of Antisemitism

“Jews Are Behind the Push for War with Iran”

Carlson once wrote that critics of a potential U.S. strike on Iran—specifically “people like Mark Levin”—were “demanding Americans fight for him.” The emphasis on Levin’s Jewishness is telling. Carlson launched into a histrionic rant about WWIII, boots on the ground, and American deaths—ignoring the complexities of geopolitics and relying on shallow tropes. He’s not a foreign policy analyst; he’s a provocateur with no credibility.

Downplaying the Holocaust

In September 2024, Carlson hosted Darryl Cooper, whom he introduced as a "historian." Cooper is no historian—he is a revisionist who claims Jews “ended up dead” because Nazis lacked resources. According to him, Hitler wasn't that bad, and Winston Churchill was to blame for WWII. Rather than challenge these lies, Carlson praised Cooper as “the most important popular historian in the United States.” He even endorsed Cooper’s views:

“I assume they’re all right. They’re consistent with what I think I know to be true.”

Echoing Conspiracy Theories about Israel and Hamas

On December 17, 2024, economist Jeffrey Sachs appeared on Carlson’s show and claimed that Israel’s Prime Minister created both Hamas and Hezbollah—and accused Israel of genocide. Carlson offered no pushback. Sachs is a conspiracy theorist and Israel-hater, and Carlson gave him a megaphone.

Platforming Antisemites

Carlson has also hosted Andrew Tate and Candace Owens, both of whom have made antisemitic remarks. Tate, in particular, is a misogynist who treats women as sexual objects. That Carlson aligns with such a figure speaks volumes about his moral compass.

Blood Libel and Praise for Hamas Supporters

On April 9, 2024, Carlson hosted Munther Isaac, a Hamas-supporting Palestinian cleric, who accused Israel of genocide and praised the October 7 attacks. Instead of condemning him, Carlson said Isaac’s comments were “sensible.”

Let’s be clear: there is no genocide of Palestinians. In fact, their population across the Middle East has grown. Conversely, the global Jewish population has yet to reach pre-Holocaust levels. To equate civilian casualties in war with genocide is a grotesque distortion.

Mossad and Epstein

At Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, Carlson claimed:

“It was Israeli intelligence behind Epstein. And everyone’s embarrassed to say that… because you’re a hater if you do.”

He continued:

“Israel is implicated… the former prime minister of Israel lived at Epstein’s townhouse.”

By this logic, anyone who interacted with Epstein—Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew—is equally implicated. But for Carlson, it always circles back to the Jews, Israel, or Mossad.

Admiration for Tyrants

Carlson has no problem fawning over authoritarians like Vladimir Putin or Iranian leaders. He once gushed about Moscow’s subway system—while ignoring the political repression above ground. These are not just poor judgments; they reflect a warped worldview.

If Donald Trump has any political sense, he would distance himself from Carlson entirely. Carlson is a small man, but dangerous with a large platform.

But here’s the paradox of antisemitism: what you seek to destroy, you end up strengthening. Since October 7, Israel has grown stronger. Thousands of Jews are immigrating to Israel, no longer feeling safe in Western countries. Israel’s fertility rate is the highest in the Western world. The country is thriving despite being in the firing line of ballistic missiles.

Tucker Carlson and others like him may spread hate, but history has shown: Jews survive and flourish. Antisemitism, for all its horror, has a way of revealing who people really are.