If you’re an old-timer, you might remember the TV show Who Do You Trust?, hosted by a very young Johnny Carson. Couples were asked questions, and typically the man had to decide whether to answer himself or trust his partner to do it.

That show, lighthearted as it was, highlighted something serious and timeless: trust is the foundation of relationships. Whether in government, healthcare, friendships, or romantic partnerships, trust underpins it all. And once it’s lost, regaining it can be incredibly difficult—but not impossible.

The last few years have seen a dramatic erosion of trust across multiple fronts. And sometimes, that mistrust is justified.

Take the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. The rollout of mRNA vaccines and the contradictory messaging surrounding them led many people to question not just the vaccines, but the entire medical and governmental response.

A recent Gallup poll reflects this shift in trust: only 51% of Americans now believe that childhood vaccinations should be mandatory, a significant decline from previous decades. Thirty years ago, the number was over 80%. Many feel this skepticism is warranted.

As a healthcare professional, I’ve seen it firsthand. Some of my patients are angry that they were told the vaccines would prevent COVID, only to become infected anyway. Others are dealing with serious side effects. My wife, a recently retired GP, estimates that 15–20% of her patients experienced significant side effects from the shots.

In our hyper-connected digital world, misinformation is rampant. Phishing emails posing as government agencies or trusted websites are increasingly common. It's getting harder to know who—or what—to believe.

Nowhere is this trust deficit more visible than in interpersonal relationships, especially the online kind.