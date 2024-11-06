Just four days ago, I wrote about the U.S. election being all about authenticity. I made the argument that Trump was authentic and Harris was not. I also pointed out that it should not have been a close election. The American people spoke and voted for the authentic candidate to assume the Presidency. Maybe America has woken up out of its coma.

I didn't always agree with Trump, especially his promotion of the COVID-19 'vaccines.' Still, I appreciate that the man has amazing uniqueness and tremendous stamina for a 78-year-old—the same age as me. He is the only person to come back and win the Presidency for the second time after losing in his bid for re-election in 2020.

Look at what this man has put up with. Most would have collapsed from the emotional and physical assault. From the time he came down the escalator at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, there was a full press by the Democrats to sabotage his run for the Presidency. Remember the Republican Primary debates in 2016, when he took on 16 other candidates, many established politicians. After a series of debates, Trump came out ahead and then went on––to the shock of many––to win the Presidency against Hillary Clinton.

Speaking of Clinton, her campaign paid for the phony Steel dossier, which was an attempt to portray Trump as a Russian agent. This accusation dogged much of Trump's Presidency, with psychosis evident in people like Adam Schiff and others. Trump weathered that storm.

Then, the fun and games began. Trump, a successful businessman and fighter but a novice in politics, did not realize the extent to which people would try to sabotage his Presidency. In 2020, the House of Representatives impeached Trump over a phone call with Vladimir Zelensky concerning Biden's involvement with Ukraine influence peddling. That case was thrown out. A second impeachment followed when Trump was actually out of office for "Insurrection." That also went nowhere.

Who could forget when Trump finished his State of the Union speech in February 2020, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, in a disgusting display, tore up Trump's speech in full view of millions. This was the level of disrespect shown towards the President of the United States.

When Trump announced his intention to run again, the Democrats launched a slew of attacks and lawfare. A litany of legal cases, which I won't get into, could have led to Trump's imprisonment for years. Despite all these attacks, Trump stoically battled on. One by one, cases went by the wayside. The irony is that suppression by social media later showed that the Bidens were involved in nefarious pay-to-play schemes to enrich themselves.

Then, as if Trump didn't have enough to contend with, he came within a hair of losing his life with the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump showed something you could never teach; it was a level of fight that few people could contemplate. After being grazed by a bullet with blood streaming across his face, he stood up, punching his fist reflexively, yelling, "Fight, fight, fight." That became a brand that will be forever etched in our memory. Besides a second near-assassination attempt and perhaps others that were averted, there was only one thing left for the Democrats and their left-wing allies.

Almost in unison, the fascist and Hitler insults leveled at Trump emerged. This is where authenticity determines the direction of the election. Many people realized this was a bridge too far, a desperate attempt to win an election with an empty vessel–Harris. The electorate saw that Trump had a clear vision for America and knew how to implement the changes to put words into action.

There is a lot to reverse. The mainstream media everywhere, including here in Australia, have poisoned the well. Their hysterics have resulted in many believing that Trump is the devil. People I know think that Trump is a woman-hater. Where did they get that from? We know where; year after year, of abuse from the media and Hollywood clan. Where is Robert DeNiro now? Is he leaving America as promised?

The big challenge, of course, is that America is still a very divided nation. The world is on edge with two wars. The American economy has been handcuffed by four years of Biden-Harris. The good news though is that Trump has surrounded himself with a great coalition of people including Musk, Vance, Gabbard and RFK Jr. So many of them are ex-Democrats.

Many people on the left despise Trump and will do everything to once again attempt to sabotage his Presidency. Many Democrats have shown themselves to be petty and devoid of any integrity. It's time for them to get in line behind Trump or get out of the way. Contrast that with Trump, who, despite having everything thrown at him, stands strong and authentic.