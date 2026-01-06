One of the things many people appreciate about the United States is its diversity. It is not only a vast country, but one defined by distinct regional demographics and striking geographical differences. There is the West Coast, with its Mediterranean climate, coastal ranges, and nearby mountains, including the great Rocky Mountain chain. The central plains occupy a unique position that attracts the most severe storms in springtime, including—by far—the highest number of tornadoes each year. The South reflects French and Cajun influences in places like Louisiana, while the East Coast is shaped by the Appalachian Mountains. In this sense, diversity is synonymous with America.

I have travelled to the U.S. virtually every year for the past 50 years, with the exception of the COVID-19 period. That is why it is disconcerting to see the changes the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is planning to implement for visitors to the country.

These changes are being introduced at the behest of President Trump through Executive Order 14161. For many years, foreign visitors to the U.S. have been required to complete an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form. This has been done online and has included some rather ludicrous questions, such as, “Do you intend to engage in terrorist activities?” Despite this, travellers have complied, paid the US$21 fee—which is valid for two years, though it must be updated for each entry—and accepted the existing entry procedures. Upon arrival, travellers are already subject to facial scanning, passport scanning, and fingerprinting.

The newly proposed changes, which are likely to be adopted, are far more intrusive and, in my view, almost impossible to fulfil. Public comments and submissions on the proposal are due by February 9. If these measures are implemented, this will be my last trip to the U.S., and I suspect many others will stay away as well.

Perhaps President Trump does not care about the U.S. travel industry, but many people do. In fact, 2025 has already seen a significant drop in tourism to the U.S., with losses estimated at up to $29 billion. A substantial portion of this decline has come from Canadians cancelling travel plans, following Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Canada and his repeated remarks mocking it as the “51st state.” Canadians responded politically, electing a left-wing prime minister after the conservative candidate had been on track to win prior to Trump’s comments.

One of the most contentious elements of the executive order is the retrieval and scrutiny of travellers’ social media posts. Under the proposal, travellers may be required to submit their mobile phones or laptops if requested, and CBP officers will be permitted to inspect both the devices and their contents. The proposal states:

“In order to comply with the January 2025 Executive Order 14161 (Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats), CBP is adding social media as a mandatory data element for an ESTA application. The data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last five years.”

How is an applicant supposed to retrieve and submit five years’ worth of social media activity? Are authorities going to scour every post, comment, and interaction?

This concern becomes even more ironic in light of comments from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has voiced fears that Americans may someday be arrested for social media posts when travelling in Europe. Apparently, there is no hypocrisy here.

There is also a particularly strange element to this policy that aligns with Trump’s apparent fondness for Qatar. CBP has recently revised its program to include Qatar in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). This means travellers from Qatar can enter the U.S. without a formal visa, but an ESTA—despite the fact that Qatar has supported and housed Hamas leadership. How does this square with the stated aim of preventing terrorists from entering the country?

Another deeply concerning and highly intrusive provision in Trump’s executive order involves the collection of what CBP calls “high value data elements”:

“To comply with the January 2025 E.O. (14161), and the April 4, 2025, Memorandum Updating All Forms to Collect Baseline Biographic Data, CBP will add several ‘high value data fields’ to the ESTA application, when feasible. This is in addition to the information already collected in the ESTA application.”

These data fields include:

Telephone numbers used in the last five years

Email addresses used in the last ten years

IP addresses and metadata from electronically submitted photos

Names of family members (parents, spouse, siblings, children)

Family members’ telephone numbers used in the last five years

Family members’ dates and places of birth

Family members’ places of residence

Biometrics, including facial images, fingerprints, DNA, and iris scans

Business telephone numbers used in the last five years

Business email addresses used in the last ten years

Are these measures truly commensurate with the stated goal of “Making America Great Again” when it comes to the U.S. tourism industry?

I have already spoken with several people here in Australia who are expressing serious concerns about travelling to the United States. The reality is that most Islamic terror attacks since 9/11 have been carried out by homegrown Americans who were radicalised domestically. Here is a small sampling.

Christian Sturdivant (2025/2026 plot) – A U.S. citizen from North Carolina, charged in December 2025 with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and planning an ISIS-inspired New Year’s Eve attack using knives and hammers against civilians. Reuters Awais Chudhary (2019 plot) – A naturalized U.S. citizen who pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS and was sentenced for planning a knife/bomb attack in Queens, New York. AP News Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzel & Milo Sedarat (2025 arrests) – Two 19-year-olds from New Jersey arrested on ISIS-inspired plotting and material support charges, allegedly including plans for a Boston Marathon-style attack and attempts to join ISIS abroad. New York Post Brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (2013) - The Boston Marathon bombing occurred two homemade bombs detonated near the finish line of the marathon, killing three people and injuring over 260 others. The brothers were self-radicalized. FBI Muhammad Hussain / Antonio Martinez (2010 plot) – Baltimore-area U.S. citizen sentenced to 25 years for attempting to use a vehicle bomb against an armed forces recruiting center motivated by jihadist ideology. Wikipedia Najibullah Zazi (2009 NYC Subway plot) – Afghan-American resident who trained with al-Qaeda abroad and planned coordinated suicide bombings on the New York City subway; pleaded guilty to terrorism charges. Wikipedia Major Nidal Hasan (2009) - U.S. military man who carried out mass shooting at Fort Hood killing 13 and injuring 32. Wikipedia Curtis Culwell Center attackers (2015) – Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi conducted a failed shooting attack at an event in Garland, Texas, motivated by retaliation for depictions of Muhammad and connected to ISIS inspiration. Wikipedia Michael Finton (Talib Islam) (2009) – U.S. convert to Islam who attempted to bomb a federal building in Illinois in an FBI sting operation, inspired by al-Qaeda ideology. Wikipedia 2007 JFK Airport plot cell (2007)

There is no denying that the direction Western governments are taking increasingly mirrors tactics long associated with authoritarian states. There is now very little difference between the surveillance and data-collection practices being implemented in Western “democracies” and those used in the People’s Republic of China. In the end, freedom is the ultimate victim.