By now, most people know that Trump has picked Dr Janette Nesheiwat as his Surgeon General. Where did this pick come from? Most thought he would select someone like Florida’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, who has been at the forefront of condemning the COVID-19 shots.

Instead, he chose someone who is a shill for Big Pharma. In this X post, she praised Pfizer and Moderna.

She glorified the Covid-19 injections as “a gift from God”. This shows where her sentiments lie. This is the person Trump selected, and no doubt she will be confirmed by the Senate because she is on narrative with the medical-government deep state.

Perhaps just as shocking but not surprising, here was Trump’s announcement on X.

Here is a video from 2021 that indicates what Dr Neshewat was saying about vaccines. The video was posted by ‘Died Suddenly’, namely Edward Dowd, who wrote the book by the same name. What she states in this video is wrong.

In this next video, the good doctor promotes safe and effective vaccines. It’s so cringeworthy that it’s painful to watch.

Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor of Oncology at the University of London, recently appeared on the mainstream program Outsiders on Sky New Australia. He admonishes the people who assaulted humanity with the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’. Professor Dalgleish is an expert in the field of oncology and is very distressed about the explosion of turbo cancers. According to Professor Dalgleish, the injections were of no value, and the perpetrators of this toxic product need to be prosecuted. Watch the video.

Would someone please send this to Donald Trump? I doubt he will take much notice; his Operation Warp Speed is the greatest invention ever. There is something wrong with this whole picture. Other medical products have been taken off the market and deemed dangerous.

Thalidomide, 1961

It caused severe malformation, resulting in babies born without arms, legs or both.

Diethylstilbestrol (DES), 1971

This was given to pregnant mothers, the result was that the offspring suffered a rare form of vaginal cancer. There was a large settlement for the victims.

Vioxx, 2004

This painkiller caused heart disease in thousands. It was recalled and resulted in the most significant award settlement in medical history of almost 5 billion dollars.

First Swine Flu Vaccine

This vaccine resulted in hundreds of cases of Guillian-Barre syndrome, a type of neurological disorder. I had one such patient when I was practising in Denver. The vaccine was taken off the market.

As I said, there is something wrong with this picture. Even if there were only 35,000 deaths as reported in the VAERS data, why would the COVID-19 product not be stopped? The actual figures worldwide are millions and millions of life-altering adverse events. There is no rationale for this; Donald Trump must follow through and do something for the ordinary person he purports to represent.

What also doesn’t make sense is having Dr Neshewat and RFK Jr. on the same team. They are at opposite ends of the spectrum on the Covid shots. How is that going to work? I suspect RFK Jr. will find it frustrating, and we may not see him complete his first term as head of HHS.