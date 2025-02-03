Those who support or oppose Donald Trump run the full gamut. His most ardent supporters believe he can do no wrong, almost deifying the man. Others, on the other extreme, believe he is the reincarnation of the devil. Then there are those in the middle who believe he has good policies. They may not like the man or his tweets, but they are prepared to put up with things if the policies serve the country.

Recent statements by Trump make me question the coherence of his thinking. Trump indulges in histrionics and hyperbole to the extent that his statements are often untruths. Is he doing it for effect, or does he really believe what he says? It’s as if he takes one part of the truth and extrapolates it as the whole truth. Unfortunately, few challenge him on the facts.

As we’ve mentioned before, he appears to have no empathy for those injured by the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’. Even worse, he touts Operation Warp Speed as a tremendous achievement. It’s false, yet there is no recognition of the disaster it has caused.

Most recently, we had an air disaster in Washington. Rather than wait for the official results from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Trump went on a tirade, implying that DEI was the cause of the accident. I don’t know what caused it, nor does Trump, but he couldn’t miss an opportunity to open his mouth. The remains of the victims and black boxes had not even been assessed, and Trump was making totally inappropriate statements. I can just imagine how the families of the loved ones killed must have felt: grieving yet having to hear the political pronouncements of Trump.

Now, Trump is on the tariff bandwagon. I can see putting tariffs on Mexico as they have a large trade surplus, and also, they have failed to do anything about the narco-terrorists who import drugs galore and violence into America. But Canada? The US does not have a large trade deficit with Canada, and much of that is because the US imports vital energy for its industries.

In fact, the lowest trade deficit in decades with Canada was in the last year of Obama’s presidency, 2016. It was lower in 2020, but that was an outlier because of the COVID shutdown of the US and Canadian economies. Yet Trump falsely claimed recently that the US has a trade deficit of $200 billion with Canada. This is not true. The actual US trade deficit is about $67 billion, and a good chunk of that is due to oil and gas imports from its northern neighbour.

Source: World Population Review

Guess who’s at the top? China. So why is Trump, in his wisdom, putting a 25% tariff on Canadian goods but only 10% on China, America’s main adversary?

Trump is going after Mexico for having a Chinese-owned car plant, and yet, what do we see? Tesla makes cars in China. The largest car plant in the world is in Shanghai, China. They have already manufactured three million Teslas in record time. These are purported to be American cars. They are in name only. These are not jobs for Americans. In a way, it’s an acknowledgment that China’s technology is racing ahead of America’s. Do I sense hypocrisy?

The fact is that Trump says and does some irrational things and, unfortunately, utters untruths. Will he go after every country he perceives as a threat?

Canada and the US have the longest international border in the world. They have been allies for some time and have jointly fought in the World Wars as allies. Canadians and Americans cross their border regularly. While the two countries have some differences, they share the same democratic values. So, is Trump trying to punish and alienate Canadians to satisfy a perceived wrong? It doesn’t make sense, and I predict it will backfire. It will undoubtedly drive up costs for Americans.

There is every reason to sanction and place heavy tariffs on countries that export terrorism, such as Iran, but Canada? I don’t care for Trudeau as much as most Canadians, but this is not how to right a perceived wrong with a friend. ‘Art of the deal’, I don’t think so.