There is no shortage of arguments made in favor of a war against Iran’s Islamic regime. For decades the Iranian government has positioned itself in open hostility toward the United States and Israel, frequently declaring its goal of eliminating the Jewish state. It has also projected its power through a network of militant proxies—groups such as Islamic Jihad, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and at times organizations linked to Al Qaeda—that have carried out attacks against Israel and Western interests.

However, the stated justification for the current U.S.–Israeli military action was the need to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program. According to recent claims, Iran was only weeks away from possessing enough fissile material to build as many as eleven nuclear weapons.

This raises a question about the shifting narrative surrounding the conflict. In June 2025, after the United States dropped several bunker-busting bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility, President Donald Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear program had been effectively demolished. Yet later in 2025, the administration entered negotiations aimed at terminating that same program. When those talks failed—as many observers expected—a joint Israeli-American bombing campaign followed, again justified as necessary to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The messaging, at times, has appeared contradictory.

More recently, discussion has expanded beyond nuclear facilities to the possibility of regime change, including targeted strikes against senior leadership figures such as Ayatollah Khomeini’s successors and other top advisers. There has also been speculation about the potential deployment of ground troops—an option President Trump has not definitively ruled out.

One factor often overlooked in Western discussions is the ideological nature of Iran’s ruling system. The regime is not only a theocracy; many of its leaders adhere to an apocalyptic or eschatological worldview in which conflict with Israel and the West plays a role in a broader religious narrative tied to the anticipated return of the Mahdi. Whether interpreted literally or politically, this ideological framework helps explain the regime’s willingness to sustain long-term confrontation. Moderation is not in their worldview.

Elements of this worldview are echoed by several of Iran’s allied militant groups. Even when subjected to heavy military pressure, they frequently pledge to continue their struggle. Hamas, for example, has shown little inclination to disarm despite international pressure and statements from figures such as Donald Trump. Similarly, Hezbollah has continued attacks along Israel’s northern border despite ceasefire arrangements mediated through the United Nations, prompting retaliatory strikes by the Israeli Defense Forces inside Lebanon. Western warnings or condemnations often appear to have limited impact.

Meanwhile, despite damage to Iran’s leadership structures and military infrastructure, the regime has signaled that it will continue to exert pressure through strategic leverage points—most notably the Strait of Hormuz. Threats to shipping through this vital waterway amount to a form of geopolitical blackmail, and even the possibility of disruption has already pushed oil prices sharply upward. Reports that some Gulf refineries are reducing operations have intensified concerns about energy markets.

An internal uprising against the regime appears unlikely in the near term. The government maintains extensive security forces and loyal networks throughout the country. These forces are heavily armed, while protesters typically are not. The regime has also demonstrated a willingness to use severe force against its own citizens, including deadly crackdowns on demonstrations and harsh enforcement of social regulations.

For that reason, some analysts argue that the only plausible way to remove the regime would involve external military intervention, potentially including ground forces. Yet such an operation would present enormous logistical and humanitarian challenges.

Iran is a vast country. It is roughly two and a half times the size of Texas. To put it into an Australian perspective, if Iran were placed over a map of Western Australia—which is itself enormous—it would cover roughly two-thirds of the state. Controlling territory on that scale would require a massive military commitment.

Removing the regime through direct military action would likely demand large numbers of ground troops backed by extensive air support. Even then, the operation could result in heavy casualties and significant civilian suffering.

If the regime survives, even in a weakened state, it will almost certainly claim victory—arguing that it resisted what it portrays as Western imperial aggression. Such a narrative would be reinforced if economic pressure, particularly rising oil prices, pushes Washington to seek a quick end to the conflict in order to avoid a global recession.

Domestic politics in the United States may also play a role. President Trump has long emphasized the importance of economic performance and political perception. Current polling reportedly shows declining support, and prolonged conflict could further erode public backing.

On the other hand, if the regime were to collapse—whether through internal fracture, external pressure, or a combination of factors—without catastrophic destruction, Trump would likely receive enormous political credit for the outcome as he will be seen to have pulled a rabbit out of a hat––a real magician.

For now, the situation remains uncertain. The coming weeks may prove decisive in determining whether the conflict escalates further, settles into a prolonged standoff, or produces an unexpected political transformation in Iran.ritical.