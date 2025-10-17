Oh, to be a fly on the wall during discussions between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump when the topic of vaccines inevitably arises.

Kennedy has long been critical of vaccine policy, particularly the COVID-19 rollout. He has also stated that based on both studies and conversations with parents, he believed the MMR vaccine could be a causative factor in autism. The fact that Kennedy is now working with Trump seems, at first glance, a strange alliance — especially given Trump’s public endorsement of vaccines. In fact, Trump recently received another COVID booster, underscoring an apparent incongruity with Kennedy’s earlier positions.

Interestingly, Kennedy now says he supports most vaccines, a noticeable shift from his previous skepticism. Is this a genuine change of heart, or an attempt to align more closely with Trump’s camp?

Meanwhile, others within Trump’s orbit have taken far more critical positions on vaccines — particularly in Florida, which has been at the forefront of pushing back against mandates and calling for greater scrutiny of vaccine safety. Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation eliminating COVID-19 mandates, while Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has championed parental autonomy over vaccination decisions. DeSantis set up panels to expose the reality of the COVID-19 shots by hosting discussions among world renowned experts.

Ladapo’s approach is refreshingly grounded in scientific evaluation rather than political expediency. He has openly acknowledged that COVID-19 shots are not only ineffective but pose measurable risks of adverse effects. Predictably, his stance has attracted the usual hysteria — warnings of impending outbreaks and mass casualties — yet his insistence on ethical transparency deserves commendation.

Then there’s Trump’s attitude. The former president faces a stark choice: acknowledge the mounting evidence of vaccine harm and negative efficacy, or continue defending the products he fast-tracked through Operation Warp Speed. When asked recently about Florida’s position, Trump said:

“You have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used. Otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people.”

“A lot of people think that Covid is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that… you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated.”

Trump’s remarks suggest one thing: he refuses to concede that anything may be wrong with the mRNA vaccines — despite growing data and reports to the contrary. His statement that “Covid is amazing” (presumably referring to the vaccine) only adds confusion.

So, which is it? Two possibilities present themselves:

Trump genuinely has no idea what he’s talking about when it comes to the COVID shots. Trump knows the truth but refuses to admit fault in promoting Operation Warp Speed — a classic case of political gaslighting.

While Trump doubles down, Florida continues to enact policies rooted in medical ethics and personal autonomy. One example is Senate Bill 188, which passed in 2024 and will take effect in 2026. It requires medical examiners to perform autopsies on any child who dies suddenly and to review the child’s vaccination record for potential temporal links between immunization and death — a measure long sought by bereaved parents of SIDS victims.

Dr. Ladapo captured the essence of this debate perfectly:

“It’s really about ethics. Is it appropriate for a government or any other entity to dictate to you what you should put in your body? No, it’s absolutely not appropriate. You have sovereignty over your body.”

Florida’s stance may not please everyone, but it marks a critical return to the principle that true public health begins with informed consent and individual choice. That is something we should all value.