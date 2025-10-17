The Truth Patrol

Bellatrix
Bellatrix
7h

I think the possibilities for Trump are a combination of statements one and two. Also observation I have made is that Is that almost people born in the 1940s seem extra pro-vaccine because of the polio scare/propaganda. It’s been their belief for so long, and they’re getting up in years and have a really hard time believing anything different.

Dr. Ladapo is fantastic! I wish he was surgeon general. I wish he was running for president in 2028! Great man!

At this point I am to be content with the fact there are no mandates. There are so many other medicines out there that are equally as dangerous as vaccines that are available as well, but I’m not forced to take them. Thank God! Sadly a huge percentage of the population LOVE taking and CONTINUALLY staying on medicine. They think they are getting a quick fix, they think they’re smart for being “up on the latest”, they love and even crave the approval they get from their doctor and staff, pharmacist, and also their other doctors for “compliance”, they are addicted to the sympathy and attention they get for being on a ton of prescriptions etc etc etc…. medicinal Stockholm syndrome!

Thanks for giving me a soapbox space 😂!

