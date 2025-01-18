I have assessed who Donald Trump is and don't like what I see. It's been perplexing to myself and others for some time why Trump has been touting the tremendous success of the Covid-19 'vaccines'. We could have initially excused him for not knowing and following what the so-called experts were telling him.

This is what he said a year after the vaccines were rolled out:

"Oh no, the vaccine works. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine."

This is demonstrably false, and we know that these medical products are the worst in medical history––unsafe and ineffective. Yet to this day, he's so proud of his baby, Operation Warp Speed. His narcissism is in full force that he can't allow himself to be humbled by the disaster that these shots have been. He hasn't bothered to acknowledge or apologise for the damaged people everywhere. We all know people who have suffered from these poisonous shots. You could make a case that there was hell to pay for them.

Even Dr Patrick Soon-Shong, a medical researcher and transplant surgeon, recently said the following regarding the COVID-19 shots and cancer in children.

Where is Trump on this? He's missing in action.

Now, concerning the much vaunted ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. Some deal it is. Israel loses, Hamas wins. This is the same deal that was on the cards many months ago. It is a partial hostage release of 33, about a third of those still held in captivity. There was a 'ceasefire' on October 6, 2023, for many years, though Hamas was regularly breaching it by firing rockets into Israel.

Why is this a win for Hamas? For every hostage released by Hamas, Israel releases 30 terrorists held in Israeli prisons. That means just under 1000 terrorists will be released from Israeli jails. This is just the first stage. Later, another 2000 terrorists would be released. This 'deal' is a capitulation. It shows weakness. No wonder Gazans are dancing in the street.

This is just a replay of the Gilad Shalit exchange. Shalit was kidnapped by Hamas in 2006 and ultimately released in 2011 in exchange for 1000 terrorists held in Israeli prisons. One of these was the Hamas arch-terrorist Sinwar, recently killed, who was the mastermind of the October 7, 2023, slaughter in Israel. It appears the Israelis are slow learners; appeasing terrorists shows weakness, not strength. However, this chain of events has a deeper, more sinister reason.

Trump's envoy in the negotiations was his mate, Steve Witkoff, who is financially connected with Qatar. He sold the Manhattan Park Lane Hotel to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) for $623 million in 2023, marking a significant Qatari investment in U.S. real estate. Witkoff also participated in the Qatar Economic Forum, praising that country. Is there a conflict of interest. Qatar also has poured billions into influencing American universities; it has been the home to Hamas, so Witcoff and Trump did a partial deal with the devil.

This is what Nioh Berg wrote on X, who was a supporter of Trump.

"No, Trump. You forced Israel into a terrible deal for 33 hostages, several of whom are dead. The majority will remain kept inside Gaza, their fate up in the air. You did this in order to claim a win on the 20th, and with no other considerations taken. Extremely disappointing."

I share her sentiments. Another 60 or so will be left in Gaza, subject to the whims of Hamas. How is this "hell to pay?" What Trump didn't delineate is who was going to pay. It's obvious, and there are reports by people who know that Witkoff put pressure on Netanyahu to accept the deal to assuage Trump's need to state at his inauguration that he did a deal. All this does is pave the way for the next attack and kidnapping of Israeli civilians.

This is also a win for Hamas because they retain power in Gaza. There will be a further increase in humanitarian aid, which has been pilfered by Hamas, and you can bet that Hamas will reconstitute itself again, free to launch the next round of rockets or cross-border attacks.

While I feel sad about what has happened to the lives of these people who were kidnapped, I am also saddened and dismayed but not surprised about Trump. I had people tell me that Trump's only allegiance is to Trump himself. He talks a good game. People told me he was a narcissist of the highest order. Indeed, when you look at the definition of Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Trump fits the bill on many levels, according to the Mayo Clinic Personality Disorders assessment:

Have an inability or unwillingness to recognize the needs and feelings of others.

Be envious of others and believe others envy them.

Behave in an arrogant way, brag a lot and come across as conceited.

Insist on having the best of everything — for instance, the best car or office.

Make achievements and talents seem bigger than they are.

Have an unreasonably high sense of self-importance and require constant, excessive admiration.

Well, for me, it's the end of the Trump train. I'm no longer on board.