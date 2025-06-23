The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vic Midyett's avatar
Vic Midyett
3h

So good to hear the truth presented with positive critical thinking!! xxj

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD's avatar
Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
4h

Thank you for your comprehensive review

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture