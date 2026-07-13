How do you know if you’re healthy?

If someone says, “You look healthy,” does that really mean you are?

You may appear healthy on the outside, but what is happening on the inside? Is the absence of symptoms the same as health? Or is there something deeper that defines genuine wellbeing? Other people will take drugs to keep symptoms away and assume their healthy because they look and feel, fine.

Let’s consider a few commonly accepted definitions of health.

“Health can be viewed as the presence or absence of disease or medically measured risk factors in an individual.”

— Australian Institute of Health and Welfare

“Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

— World Health Organization

“The condition of being sound in body, mind, or spirit; especially: freedom from physical disease or pain.”

— Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Here is a definition that particularly resonates with me:

Health is the innate ability of the body to adapt to internal and external environmental conditions in order to maintain overall wellbeing.

This definition recognises that the body possesses an inherent capacity to adjust continually to the changing demands placed upon it. That ability to adapt is fundamental to both preventing disease and maintaining health. Through this remarkable process, the body manages stressors, responds to injury, and maintains a stable internal environment—a process known as homeostasis.

Every first-year chiropractic or medical student learns about homeostasis. It is one of the body’s most fundamental characteristics. Here are seven examples of how the body continually adapts to maintain internal balance.