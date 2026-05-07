Shortly, I’ll be heading off on an overseas adventure. While I’m away, you’ll still continue to receive my weekly posts covering chiropractic care, health, wellness, and related topics — so nothing changes there.

For those who might enjoy something a little different, I’ll also be sharing regular updates, stories, photos, and reflections from my travels along the way. If you’d like to follow the journey, you’re warmly invited to subscribe to my travel blog below.

Subscription is completely free, and I’d love to stay connected while I’m away. Simply click the link below to join me on the adventure and receive updates as they happen.