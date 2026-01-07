It’s interesting how often people fail to notice what’s in their own backyard. I’ve seen more of America than many Americans, just as I’ve met plenty of Australians who have never visited some of the most remarkable places in their own country.

A few days ago, we discovered that an unusual natural formation lies just a ten-minute drive from our home, in a local waterway known as Lake Clifton. Although the lake is barely a kilometre from the ocean, it is fed by underwater freshwater springs that continually replenish it. In some areas, however, there are visible salt deposits, giving parts of the lake a slightly brackish appearance.

What makes Lake Clifton truly unique is its thrombolites. At first glance, they look like circular rocks scattered along the shoreline, but they are in fact living communities of microorganisms—among the oldest life forms on Earth.

Through the process of photosynthesis, these microorganisms produce energy that extracts calcium carbonate from the water, gradually building the structures we see today. Some of these formations are estimated to be around 2,000 years old.

These formations are close relatives of stromatolites, which are found in the northern part of Western Australia in an area known as Shark Bay. We visited this region some years ago. Western Australia is one of the few places in the world where these ancient living structures still exist.

The natural world is still alive and well despite urbanization.