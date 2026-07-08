Many people work in jobs they may not particularly enjoy, but employment provides an income and financial security. In Australia, full-time employees are generally entitled to four weeks of paid annual leave after 12 months of service. If they have the means, many Australians use this time to travel extensively, exploring different parts of the world.

Travel reminds us that the world is both much bigger and much kinder than the daily news often suggests. Meeting ordinary people in different places replaces stereotypes with genuine human connections, leaving us more curious, patient, and appreciative of both other cultures and our own.

Travel is far more than sightseeing. It changes the way we see the world. Every country has its own history, traditions, and culture, and experiencing them firsthand enriches our understanding in ways that books and documentaries cannot.

Mental Stimulation

Although cruises can be enjoyable—and my wife and I have taken several—they generally require little effort beyond deciding what to do each day. By contrast, travelling independently, especially by car, keeps you mentally engaged.

We recently drove through several countries in Eastern Europe, where navigating unfamiliar roads, traffic rules, and driving styles required constant concentration. Added to that were languages with few similarities to English, making even simple tasks an interesting challenge.

One thing that always impresses me is the number of Europeans who speak two or more languages, often including excellent English. In countries such as Australia and the United States, relatively few people become fluent in a second language.

Experiencing New Flavours

One of the great pleasures of travel is discovering the cuisine of different cultures.

Romania, for example, offers iconic dishes such as mititei, delicious grilled skinless sausages; vinete, a smoky eggplant salad; and ciorbă, a distinctive style of sour soup enjoyed throughout the country.

These meals made such an impression on us that my wife now prepares several of them at home. They provide a welcome change from our usual Australian fare.

Travel Is Good for the Soul

A change of scenery and a break from daily routines can reduce stress, refresh the mind, and improve overall well-being. Many people return home feeling re-energised and inspired.

It is easy to fall into predictable routines—driving the same roads, working the same hours, and seeing the same surroundings every day. Visiting unfamiliar places stimulates the mind, while activities such as walking, hiking, or cycling also improve physical health.

Before embarking on a lengthy overseas trip in 2012, my wife and I spent six months preparing ourselves physically. We took long walks, completed numerous hikes, and regularly climbed Jacob’s Ladder in Perth—a staircase of 242 steps. Repeating the climb ten times in a session proved excellent preparation for the hiking and cycling we enjoyed overseas.

Lasting Memories and Friendships

One of the greatest rewards of travel is the friendships that develop along the way.

Over the years we have formed friendships with people overseas whom we still meet whenever circumstances allow. We treasure those relationships, and the memories of remarkable places, shared meals, and conversations remain with us long after the journey has ended.

Understanding Other Cultures

While people everywhere share the same basic hopes and aspirations, history has shaped cultures in very different ways. Few regions illustrate this better than Eastern Europe.

My wife and I have visited Eastern Europe several times, returning whenever possible to explore somewhere new. I have a particular fascination with the region because my parents were born in Romania.

Among the countries we have visited are Romania, Hungary, Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Albania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Slovenia. Despite their diversity, many share a common historical experience—a long struggle for self-determination.

For centuries, much of the region lived under Ottoman rule. Bulgaria, for example, remained part of the Ottoman Empire for almost five centuries, while Hungary fought to regain its independence after around 150 years of occupation.

In Timișoara, in western Romania, reminders of the Ottoman period are surprisingly scarce. Much of the old Ottoman architecture disappeared over time as later rulers reshaped the city, reflecting a desire to establish a distinctly Central European character. The only artifact remaining in Timisoara is part of an old wall that made up a Turkish bath in Liberty Square.

Following the decline of the Ottoman Empire, many countries in the Balkans eventually achieved independence. However, after the Second World War, much of Eastern Europe fell under communist rule, where political repression endured until the revolutions of 1989 and the collapse of Soviet influence.

Romania provides one of the most dramatic examples. The revolution began in Timișoara before spreading across the country, ultimately leading to the overthrow and execution of Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife, Elena.

Although the transition to democracy was often difficult, the people of these nations gained something priceless—their freedom.

Those of us living in countries such as Australia or the United States can easily take our freedoms for granted. In much of Eastern Europe, the memory of dictatorship remains fresh, and the value placed on political and personal liberty is deeply felt.

Today many of these countries are thriving. New businesses, growing tourism, and expanding economies reflect the determination of people who have overcome extraordinary hardships.

Much of Eastern Europe is also spectacularly beautiful. Mountain ranges, medieval towns, castles, churches, and centuries-old cathedrals combine with rich cultural traditions to make the region one of Europe’s most rewarding destinations. It also remains considerably more affordable than many parts of Western Europe, making it an attractive option for travellers seeking history, natural beauty, and authentic cultural experiences.