Today, we have more drugs and more chemicals to change the balance in the brain and the body when it comes to mental health. The goal is to alleviate medical conditions. The premise has been that chemical imbalance is the thing which causes mental disorders, whether anxiety, PTSD, OCD or depression. Is it working? It appears not very well. There has to be a better way.

If the existing paradigm worked, we wouldn’t be having the problems we have today concerning mental health. It’s affecting all age groups. The response to COVID only increased people’s stress levels, exacerbating anxiety and depression.

Data from 10 years ago showed that mental disorders had the highest health spending in the United States to the tune of 201 billion dollars. This has been climbing ever since.

At least 50% of adults will develop at least one mental illness during their lifetime. It's a leading cause of disability in the United States for people between the ages of 15 and 44. Estimates are that currently, 300 billion is spent each year on mental disorders.

The number is not going down anytime soon, so we have to have a better way of addressing the issue. There is no one answer; it's a multifaceted problem. However, other professions can help, including chiropractic care.

The image at the top of Clearview Sanitarium was just one of several mental health institutions that incorporated chiropractic care. You may wonder what chiropractic has to do with depression or anxiety, or any mental disorder for that matter.