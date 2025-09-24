Sometimes, Donald Trump leaves me shaking my head. He just can’t help himself — he has to say something, even if it comes out as irrational or inarticulate. We’ve grown used to his bluster — claiming he could end any war in 24 hours or that Operation Warp Speed “saved 100 million lives.” That last one is utterly preposterous.

Then came his September 22 press conference, where Trump declared, “We found an answer to autism.” He was referring to a supposed link between women taking Tylenol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy and increased autism rates. Rather than have a sharp medical expert or an articulate vaccine-choice advocate handle the issue, Trump went on a rambling monologue that can only be described as incoherent.

Here’s what Trump actually said:

“You know it’s artificially induced. It’s not like something that when you when you go from all of those, you know, healthy babies to a point where I don’t even know structurally if a country can afford it. And that’s the least of the problems — to have families destroyed over this is just so, so terrible.

I also — and we’ve already done this — we want no mercury in the vaccine. We want no aluminum in the vaccine.

The MMR, I think, should be taken separately. This is based on what I feel. Chickenpox is already separate because when that got mixed in, I guess they made it for a while — it really was bad.

So they make chickenpox. Individually, they’re okay. When you mix them, something maybe happens.

So there’s no downside in doing it. It’s not like, oh, if you do it, bad things. No, it’s only good side.”

Did Trump even pass high school English? My 14-year-old granddaughter could have expressed that more clearly.

And where was Aaron Siri — the legal expert who has testified extensively at Senator Ron Johnson’s subcommittee hearings on vaccine safety and federal agency corruption? Siri would’ve been far more effective in that setting. He’s extensively documented how health officials downplayed myocarditis and other serious adverse events tied to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaking of which — not one word from Trump about those COVID shots. Everyone now knows they were largely ineffective, and the record-breaking number of adverse event reports is undeniable. But Trump would rather focus on Tylenol and autism?

Yes, there may be a link between acetaminophen and autism — but Tylenol has been widely used since the 1950s. Autism rates, however, were relatively stable until the 1990s, when they began to skyrocket. So what else changed in that timeframe? Childhood vaccination schedules.

In my 52 years of seeing patients, I never once heard about the acetaminophen link. But what I have heard — repeatedly — from parents is this: within 24 to 48 hours after receiving the MMR vaccine, their child changed. They stopped talking. Their behavior shifted dramatically.

The vaccine connection is glaringly obvious. But instead of addressing it head-on, Trump and others keep dancing around the real issue.

Why not let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. do the talking? Or better yet — why wasn’t legal vaccine expert Aaron Siri present?

Siri, through his work with ICAN and other platforms, has made several important points:

There are no studies disproving that the expanding childhood vaccination schedule contributes to autism.

While many studies focus on individual vaccines (like MMR) or specific ingredients (like thimerosal), virtually none compare the entire CDC-recommended vaccine schedule with unvaccinated or minimally vaccinated children — especially when it comes to autism outcomes.

According to Siri, that leaves a massive gap in the science: the hypothesis hasn’t been falsified — not because it’s false, but because the comprehensive research simply hasn’t been done.

The Institute of Medicine (IOM) itself admitted this, stating: “The studies designed to examine the long-term effects of the cumulative number of vaccines … have not been conducted.”

Siri argues that sweeping statements like “vaccines do not cause autism” are scientifically unsound. They’re based on partial data, not rigorous evaluations of all vaccines, all schedules, and all populations.

In fact, some studies — such as one conducted through Henry Ford Health — have shown differences in overall health outcomes (including chronic and neurodevelopmental disorders) between vaccinated, unvaccinated, and differently vaccinated children.

It’s obvious why this kind of research remains incomplete. Pharmaceutical companies have no interest in funding — or allowing — truly independent studies that could potentially expose risks associated with their products.

So what makes Aaron Siri an expert? His law firm has:

Litigated numerous vaccine injury cases;

Fought for the release of vaccine-related documents that public health agencies tried to keep hidden;

Led the legal effort to force the FDA to release Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine data — Pfizer documentation that Pfizer and the FDA wanted to withhold from the public for 75 years.

In my five decades as a chiropractor, I’ve seen lawyers who understand certain aspects of medicine better than some physicians. Personal injury attorneys, especially, often have an incredibly detailed grasp of anatomy, physiology, and pharmaceutical safety. And when you’re up against powerful corporations like Big Pharma, you need that level of legal and scientific expertise.

Meanwhile, Trump said nothing about the most critical safety issues surrounding the COVID-19 shots. For example, no mention was made of the excessive DNA contamination found in the mRNA vaccine vials. A Canadian study revealed DNA fragments in amounts hundreds of times higher than the allowable safety limits. Why does this matter? Because these fragments can integrate into the human genome — potentially with long-term consequences that are still unknown.

Even more concerning, the same study found that the vials contained SV40 enhancer sequences — viral DNA originally derived from monkeys, which has long been associated with increased cancer risk.

And still — no call from Trump to immediately halt the COVID-19 injections pending further safety investigations. Why?

With all this known, the question practically screams: Why is Trump not demanding a full stop to these shots until proper, independent safety reviews are completed?

Enough with the vague, off-script talking points. We need fewer sound bites and more serious action.