Bellatrix
6h

Ely, we love you and your wife but we love and respect President Trump. What other in leader in the world is so courageous? Sadly, people don’t understand that he is not blustering. He is setting the stage, he is saying and doing things to move forward in a way that works! Who else has had such an incredible comeback by winning the election after he was forced to be silent on every single social media site, except his own? He has been successful in probably 95% of his endeavors (maybe even more than that)!. People just have to wait and see - everything he does is thought out and purposeful. And you have to remember he can’t just immediately do certain things. There are laws in place and legislation that have to be done so Trump sets the stage slowly and surely to accomplish his goals. He starts by saying very MEMORABLE, POWERFUL, SHOCKING and meaningful things, to plant seeds in people’s mind, get them talking and get on board. It’s a WINNING STRATEGY. I honestly don’t see how people still don’t see this. I believe it is mostly because people have been against him so long they are frankly embarrassed to admit they were wrong about him. A lot of folks sadly bought in to the lies about him, hook, line and sinker. There are still some struggling to admit it, but a lot of the smart ones are realizing snd very publicly getting on Team Trump.

I think he is an incredible leader. Every smart and sane person that we know LOVES him. Look at the ratings of the Democratic Party, how many people are leaving it…because of Trump. He has gotten rid of so many useless and wasteful programs, made HIS COUNTRY a top priority, gave ME fair trade, gotten rid of so many illegals already, and is continuing to work on that, he is keeping his promises, and he’s only been in office eight months!

If he could run in 2028 he’d win again, no doubt! I’d bet everything on it!

Ron Heidary
9h

Excellent summary. Completely agree. I simply don’t understand. RFK knows the harms vaccines cause with autism, SIDS and most health issues. A) he’s communicated all this to Trump and but neither talk about it publicly which means they’re both hypocrites and not doing their jobs or B) he hasn’t communicated it which means he’s not doing his job and is letting the country down. And I agree about the COVID shot. I am a layperson but I could send them both a hundred articles and interviews proving the death and injury. And Trump, it appears, is blind to the centuries long damage from vaccines. Anyone who looks will discover the very dark history. Start with two books: The Horrors Of Vaccination (1920) and The Poison Needle (1967).

