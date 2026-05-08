Over the years, I have written extensively about the effects of mobile devices on the developing brains of young children. I first raised this concern in my chiropractic newsletter back in the winter of 2008, when early evidence was already suggesting that mobile phones could affect the human brain—particularly in children, whose nervous systems are still rapidly developing.

Six months ago I wrote another post on substack concerning the same issue.

Today, the evidence has become even more compelling.

One important study, “Associations Between Screen-Based Media Use and Brain White Matter Integrity in Preschool-Aged Children,” examined children between the ages of three and five. Researchers found correlations between increased screen time and poorer performance in areas such as language development, attention, and early literacy skills.

What made this study especially significant was its use of MRI brain imaging to evaluate the integrity of white matter in the brain. The researchers measured what is known as increased radial diffusivity (RD), a marker that can indicate reduced or altered myelination. Changes in myelination are associated with impaired neural communication and have been linked to a variety of neurological concerns.

Myelin is critically important to healthy brain function. It forms the protective insulating layer around nerve fibers, allowing electrical impulses to travel rapidly and efficiently throughout the nervous system. Efficient myelination is essential for communication between brain cells and plays a vital role in language acquisition, reading, attention, and learning—especially during the early childhood years, when the brain is developing at an extraordinary pace.

The study found that even as little as two hours of daily screen use was associated with alterations in the white matter of young children’s brains. The authors concluded:

“This study found an association between increased screen-based media use, compared with the AAP guidelines, and lower microstructural integrity of brain white matter tracts supporting language and emergent literacy skills in prekindergarten children.”

Although the study focused on children between three and five years old, many of us have observed these patterns in everyday life. It is now common to see infants and toddlers in restaurants, strollers, or car seats completely absorbed by screens. Often, devices are used simply to keep children occupied or quiet. While understandable in today’s busy world, we must ask whether constant digital stimulation during critical stages of brain development comes without consequence.

The question we have to ask ourselves is would be give these young children, mind-altering drugs, say marijuana, cocaine or worse, LSD? Yet, we are giving them a mind altering drug––mobile devices. These emit blue light and radiofrequency waves. The official line is that these are not harmful however, more and more evidence now demonstrate that they are harmful.

We are only beginning to understand the long-term neurological effects of prolonged exposure to screens, blue light, and radiofrequency emissions on the developing brain. Although regulatory agencies generally maintain that these technologies are safe within current exposure limits, a growing body of research suggests there may be biological and developmental effects that warrant serious attention.

Beyond potential structural changes in the brain, there is also increasing concern about how screen exposure may shape neural pathways related to attention, reward, behavior, and dependency. Excessive screen use appears capable of producing powerful neuroplastic changes, conditioning children toward compulsive digital engagement from a very early age.

The reality is that we still do not fully understand the long-term consequences of daily, prolonged exposure to mobile devices during the most vulnerable years of brain development. What we do know is that the early childhood brain is extraordinarily sensitive to environmental influences—and that protecting healthy neurological development should remain a priority for parents, educators, and healthcare professionals alike.