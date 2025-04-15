“We never know how far reaching something we may think, say or do today will affect the lives of millions tomorrow.” - B.J. Palmer

What Happened To The World Of Accountability?

In 1955, I was a nine-year-old primary school student in the Canadian city of Toronto. Like so many other children in the winter, we had fun throwing snowballs in the schoolyard during recess. On one occasion, a classmate missed my throw, and the ball of frozen snow hit him directly on the forehead. It hurt the boy, and the next thing I knew, I was grabbed by one of the teachers and hustled into the principal's office. The principal gave me a very stern lecture about my actions, then opened his desk drawer, and pulled out a hard rubber strap with which he proceeded to dole out punishment on my hands.

I never forgot that childhood incident and never again threw a snowball at another child's head. Was it a traumatic experience? It certainly was at that age. However, there were consequences to my actions, and it changed my behaviour.

Today, there seem to be no consequences for one's actions; we have lost the discipline of accountability. We hear of drunk drivers who kill someone (manslaughter or 2nd-degree murder in some jurisdictions) and get little more than a slap on the wrist. Commonly, politicians commit fraud or punishable crimes and walk freely, thanks to a system that rewards those who can afford expensive lawyers. People not taking responsibility for their actions is a societal problem, starting very early.

Children who do not do well because they misbehave are allowed to continue without discipline. As time goes on, this pattern of behaviour continues into adulthood. We find people who blame everyone else; it is always another person's fault.

Of course, what's topical now is the issue of tariffs. Donald Trump told the world that, basically, the lack of tariff imposition on the rest of the world is a national emergency, when right under everyone's noses, there has been an emergency that has devastated the lives of millions. It's the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, in particular, the calamitous effects of the injection of a few billion people with a dangerous product and the enforcement of policies that also killed many and impaired the lives of others, including young children.

A few posts ago, I asked whether anyone would be held accountable, and the overwhelming sentiment was that no one would. However, in recent days, there has been some glimmer of hope that perhaps something will transpire. In particular, some legal groups demand action by state attorney generals.

The following are being referred for criminal prosecution.

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)

Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)

Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

These are the crimes that they are being accused of perpetrating.

Murder

Involuntary Manslaughter

Negligent Homicide

Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse

Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person

Kidnapping

Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services

Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom

Operating a Corrupt Organization

Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws

Terrorism

Dr Peter McCullough was on the weekly VSRF webinar recently, and he gave a slide presentation emphatically describing the damage done by COVID-19 injections. He has given permission for his slides to be reproduced, so I'll share a few of them that are quite pertinent. Remember, Dr. McCullough is not only a highly published cardiologist but also an epidemiologist. He can read the signs of a product that is not fit for human use.

When papers in medical journals admit a problem, it's worse than they ever let on. Myocarditis as a significant adverse event following the shots is well established, and many premature deaths have occurred as a result.

The chart above demonstrates the close temporal proximity of autopsy-confirmed deaths following the administration of the 'vaccines'. As is evident in the chart from this peer-reviewed paper, the pathogenicity of the spike protein generated by the mRNA injections is confirmed.

It was found that "240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated by three physicians to be significantly linked to COVID-19 vaccination" with the highest number in the first few days, then gradually tailing off. How many deaths have occurred months or years later that we don't know about, except that we do know. It shows up in some of the increase in excess mortality since 2021.

This chart from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) demonstrates a similar pattern regarding deaths reported following the 'vaccines' Similarly, the highest reports were in the first few days, once again declining over time.

The following two charts show the groups recommending withdrawal of the COVID-19 shots.

If this was a court of law, the evidence would be overwhelming that so many were complicit in this tragedy. It all depends on whether or not it can reach the stage of criminal indictments by prosecutors and whether or not you can get balanced jurors and judges. If you thought previous cases were huge, these could be the criminal cases of the century.