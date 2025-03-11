We have been pummeled with the idea that climate change is an impending catastrophe. Hence, it's imperative that we getto net zero CO2 emissions. Australia is all in with this idea. Electric vehicles are everywhere now, with the Chinese flooding the market. It seems Australia has no qualms about feeding the Communist Chinese juggernaut.

The plethora of solar panels and wind turbines spreading across the landscape further add to China's bottom line. In addition, off the coast of Western Australia, a huge wind farm of 4,000 square kilometres in area is being planned.

Thankfully, several developers have pulled out as there have been calls by citizen's groups to scrap this monstrosity. Yet, the federal government still wants to push on with it.

The government is on its way to eliminating fossil fuels, which is insane. It can't really happen, but the government, with its Green Party allies, wants to ram the changes down our throats. The other irony is that they refuse nuclear power, which is clean. Meanwhile, Australia's energy prices continue to rise on the march toward net zero. We are in the top 10 of the most expensive electricity prices in the world, despite our vast energy reserves, including coal and natural gas.

Source: https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/cost-of-electricity-by-country

As you can see, Canada's electricity prices are half those of Australia. Even Singapore and Japan, which have few natural resources, have cheaper electricity prices. If we keep voting for these green policies, we'll quickly see where the country ends up.

The real impending catastrophe is population collapse. Human-produced emissions will be irrelevant if there are fewer people on the planet.

We all remember Paul Ehrlich's doom prediction in his 1968 book, The Population Bomb, in which he said there would be mass starvation by the 1980s. His contention was that the planet would run out of food due to a catastrophic population explosion. Well, his prediction bombed, as have many others in the climate industry.

However, one thing has the potential to be a civilization killer, which is under-population due to a drastic drop in fertility rates in most industrialized Western countries. In fact, except for Israel, countries in the West are below replacement rates of 2.1 children per family. In some countries, the situation is dire. As demographer Stephen Shaw explains there is an ever-widening birth gap. This is the difference between babies born and the aging population. This leads to a diminishing population and fewer people being able to support the services the aged rely on.

There are many factors involved in why fertility rates have dropped, including sociological, biological, and financial. The bottom line is that the number of childless individuals in the primary ages of fertility is increasing each decade. This is laid out very well in Shaw's excellent documentary Birthgap.