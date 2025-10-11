The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1h

I remember Pragur u Mrs. Streit (sp?) interviewed/podcast w her and her daughter abt this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ely
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture