Nonie Darwish who was born Egyptian and grew up in Gaza, now leads an organization called Arabs for Israel. Listen to her words about how Arab culture and Islam is filled with hate, values inimical to western values.

She loves her culture but despairs of how it has been taken over by those engaging in a death cult. Watch the video, she knows the history of the region and her words, while sounding the alarm for the West, gives hope that some, despite growning up in repressive regimes, manage to escape and discover freedom.