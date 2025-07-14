If you guessed cancer, heart disease, or arthritis, you’d be wrong. According to studies conducted by the World Health Organization, the most common health issue affecting humans is the headache. At some point in life, around 90% of people will experience one. Headaches come in many forms: migraines, tension, cluster, toxic, and those due to underlying conditions such as brain tumors.

The second most common condition is back pain. Again, it’s more prevalent than cancer or heart disease. Research indicates that over 90% of people will experience back pain at some point in their lives. At any given time, more than 600 million people are afflicted worldwide. In the U.S. alone, the economic burden exceeds $600 billion annually. Back pain is also the leading cause of work-related disability.

Both headaches and back pain can be extremely debilitating. In some cases, they may be signs of serious underlying issues. Headaches can occur at any age—even in early childhood—but tend to diminish after age 50. However, if someone begins to experience severe headaches later in life, this may be a red flag for more serious conditions, such as high blood pressure, stroke, or even a brain tumor. Even in less dire cases, headaches like migraines can be intensely disabling.

In Australia, approximately 3 million people suffer from migraines, resulting in millions of lost work hours. Headaches don’t just affect physical wellbeing—they disrupt family life, work productivity, and carry serious financial consequences.

Back pain and headaches are widespread, but in many cases, they can be managed without heavy reliance on medication, which may lead to dependency and even liver or kidney damage. Identifying triggers is key.