Modern medicine has lost some of its significant tenets, such as doing no harm and being patient when it comes to invasive care.

A couple of lyrics from old tunes are apt:

A Time For Everything - Jethro Tull

Once it seemed, there would always be a time for everything

Turn! Turn! Turn! - The Byrds

To everything - turn, turn, turn

There is a season - turn, turn, turn

And a time for every purpose under heaven

A time to be born, a time to die

A time to plant, a time to reap

A time to kill, a time to heal."

Yes, it is time to heal, and healing itself takes time. Medicine has lost sight of the time factor. Everything is geared toward instant gratification. You need to play tennis, and your right elbow is sore; well, take an anti-inflammatory so you can play instead of resting the elbow for a week. You have a headache because you over-indulged the night before, and you have a party to go to the next day; take a Tylenol, and hopefully, the headache goes away instead of lying down, relaxing, and perhaps drinking extra water. If you wake up with a headache daily, this scenario falls into disarray, and Tylenol doesn't fix the problem. It may be time to finally see a chiropractor.

Instant gratification is what gave us the COVID-19 jabs. Operation Warp Speed was the big hit––the home run––that would wash away the pandemic by injecting billions. Well, it didn't work. We refused to give the pandemic time to peter out. Heaven forbid someone should have to fight off an illness or, even worse, take nutritional supplements to allow the body's internal mechanism to prevent disease in the first place.

There is a fundamental philosophical difference between modern medicine, as practised, and other alternative health systems, such as the chiropractic profession. Chiropractic recognizes one crucial thing.