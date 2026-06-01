The COVID-19 era ushered in a battle of wills. On one side was the spirit of the age—conventional medical thinking, including mass vaccination. On the other side were those who believed in the freedom to retain bodily autonomy: the right to refuse a vaccine an individual deemed unsafe, and to resist mandates, including job loss for failing to comply with government-sanctioned orders.

In some ways, it was disappointing that more people—including medical doctors—didn’t speak out and protest what they saw as unjust COVID-19 policies. As I’ve stated before, if a majority of the medical profession had stood up and said, “We’re not going to take this anymore,” and risked suspension, health departments would have been in a bind. Who would look after patients? The government may have been forced to relent. Unfortunately, only a small number chose to resist, believing that policies such as mass vaccination were misguided.

Chiropractic, too, has historically fought for patients’ rights and freedoms since its inception in 1895. In the early 20th century, chiropractors in some jurisdictions were treated like common criminals for offering patients an alternative form of care. There were even patient groups who advocated for the right to receive chiropractic treatment during times when practitioners were being persecuted.

A few individuals stand out in the annals of chiropractic history.