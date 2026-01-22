The killing of protestors in Iran amounts to a genocide carried out by an extremist regime against its own people. What is truly shocking is the lack of outrage and the paucity of media coverage compared with Gaza.

Iranian doctors put death toll in suppressed uprising at over 16,500 — report

Imagine a situation in which authorities are roaming the streets killing tens of thousands of protesters and maiming what is estimated to be hundreds of thousands more—many shot deliberately in the face. Yet in the West, we hear remarkably little about it. Despite internet and phone blackouts inside Iran, information is getting out, aided in part by Musk’s Starlink, and the picture is grim. The silence is not helped by Western powers.

After the October 7 genocide in Israel, demonstrations across the West largely expressed support for the perpetrators—Hamas—rather than outrage at the atrocity itself.

Against this backdrop, Trump posted the following on Truth Social on January 2, 2026:

“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

He followed up on January 13, 2026:

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

Trump expressed support for the demonstrators while knowing full well they were being killed. Did he ever intend to act? So far, it has been nothing but words.

Words will have no impact on this extremist regime. They do not care. The idea Trump entertained—of negotiating with them—is ludicrous. Any agreement they make is for short-term expediency only. They play the long game, and their aim is the destruction of America and Israel.

Trump has repeatedly relied on rhetoric, apparently believing it will intimidate fanatics. For example, on December 29, 2025, he said of Hamas:

“But if they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do — they agreed to it — then there will be hell to pay for them.”

Hamas remains in power, has not disarmed, and has stated it never agreed to do so. So where does that leave us?

Trump also claimed he would resolve the Ukraine–Russia war within 24 hours of being inaugurated. These, too, were empty words.

Iran, Russia, and Hamas are not Venezuela. It is better to say nothing than to issue threats and then fail to follow through. Meanwhile, the genocide in Iran continues.

Nor is this only about Trump. The Western alliance appears increasingly fractured as Trump distracts with threats to seize Greenland by force. This, again, is easy rhetoric—but Denmark is an ally. Why not negotiate for mineral rights instead?

Trump is highly risk-averse. He acts only when outcomes appear risk-free. Yet leadership sometimes demands difficult, risky decisions. If America does not lead, who will—Britain, France, or Germany? Unlikely.

Many Iranians now feel betrayed.

‘He Doesn’t Care About Us’: Iranian Protesters Say They Were Betrayed By Trump

There is something deeply inconsistent at work. Trump displays hostility toward Western allies through tariffs and threats—Denmark over Greenland, Canada as a “51st state.” Yet regimes hostile to the West—Qatar, Turkey, Syria—are treated with kid gloves, and Trump openly expresses admiration for their authoritarian leaders.

Trump’s credibility on the international stage is at stake. At times he claims he wants to withdraw from global engagement; at others, he inserts himself constantly through social media. The danger is clear: if rhetoric is not matched by action, China, Russia, and Iran will conclude that Trump’s threats are hollow—and act accordingly.