The Truth Patrol

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john herzog's avatar
john herzog
10h

Morality is absent secondary to the involvement of you guessed it Israel killing the cops in Iran. I suppose it doesn’t feel as bad as shooting little kids or starving them to death so the undercover Mossad can have a little sport. At least the cops are armed. Zion is committed wildly psychopathically to take over the Middle East. It ain’t gonna happen. We are on to it and do not support any of their genocide. Just watch they will start to threaten us with nuclear war. Good luck we will not allow our government in any fashion to support them. Enough is enough. No funny stuff Charlie is watching Lebowski.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ely · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture