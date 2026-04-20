The Truth Patrol

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Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
19h

"There's only one God ma'am," ~Captain America

They won't change because they are getting the results they want. As @margaret Anna Alice says Mistakes were not made.

You want children to live and thrive and be happy. They want children to suffer and die. Start there if you want to figure out what they are doing.

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