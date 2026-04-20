I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: when trust is lost, it’s hard to regain. One result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ramifications of government policy is that trust was lost among many in the public. Many began questioning not only the serious side effects that some experienced from the COVID shots, but also the claim that taking the vaccine prevented illness and transmission.

Another outcome was that some doctors who chose to think outside the box conducted investigations and research and concluded that many vaccines are not what they are claimed to be. Aaron Siri, not a medical doctor but a legal expert well versed in vaccine injury cases, reported that the father of vaccinology, Dr. Plotkin, admitted under oath that none of the childhood vaccines were tested against a placebo. Despite this, vaccines continue to be promoted and mandated for children. Informed consent appears, to some, to be more of a suggestion than a policy that should be ingrained whenever a treatment is applied.

The narrative continues that if anyone questions a vaccine—including medical doctors—or presents research that challenges prevailing views or highlights people who have been vaccine-injured, it is categorized as “misinformation.” This is especially annoying for those who see themselves as open-minded or questioning.

Here is a recent development from health authorities in Australia. Professor of International Health, Professor Jaya Dantas, expressed concern that since COVID-19 the rate of fully immunized five-year-olds has fallen from 95.22% to 93.17% over the past four years. Some view the attention given to this decline in medical journals as unwarranted and question whether further measures, such as stricter enforcement, might follow. It’s rather silly that this deserves a concern.

In Western Australia, the rate is about 1% lower than the national average. Some parents support the decision not to vaccinate their children. For two-year-olds in Western Australia, coverage is around 87%. This seems to be a problem for those wedded to the medical or pharmaceutical establishment.

The article also notes that in the United States, the recommended childhood immunization schedule has been reduced from 18 to 11 vaccines. Those in the medical freedom movement see this as a positive development. It’s been given impetus by RFK Jr in the Trump adminstration. However, Professor Dantas does’t see it this way when she stated:

“When political leaders used slogans like ‘Make America Healthy Again’ to push for so-called natural health systems, on the surface it sounded like health reform, but it was mostly based on misinformation.”

How do you like that; “so-called natural health systems”. We know that labeling opposing views as misinformation is a common tactic used against those who question established positions on vaccines. It’s the same tactic used to call people racists because they call out certain groups that promote violence.

There is currently a push to increase vaccinations with winter approaching. Some interpret this as suggesting that the human body is not capable of effectively resisting viruses without intervention.

Catherine Hughes, executive director of the Immunisation Foundation, stated that vaccine misinformation is causing unnecessary concern among some parents. She is using same tactic to discourage people thinking for themselves.

For those who thought change might be occurring, it looks like the medical establishment remains firmly in place. A number of doctors, including my wife, who have become disillusioned with the system have chosen to leave the profession, feeling that independent thinking and questioning are no longer encouraged, and that adherence to established protocols is expected.

Source: Medical Forum, April 14, 2026