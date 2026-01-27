To the extent that things change, in many ways they remain the same. When RFK Jr. assumed the role of Secretary of HHS, and other clear-thinking physicians became involved with the CDC and FDA, there was hope that a modest health revolution might begin—at least in the United States.

More recently, the childhood vaccination schedule was revised: five vaccines were removed from the mandatory schedule and reclassified as optional, to be decided jointly by parents and their doctors. The same approach was applied to the COVID shots. While the shift came far too late to prevent widespread harm, it nonetheless represented a tacit acknowledgment that these interventions were not universally warranted.

Predictably, such changes have not sat well with Alex Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer. In the prevailing orthodoxy, vaccines are not to be questioned—their purported benefits are so deeply embedded in the public consciousness that skepticism itself is treated as heresy.

“It’s a different world when you start discussing vaccines. It’s almost like a religion.”

Alex Bourla made this remark in reference to so-called “anti-vaxxers,” a group he implicitly links to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has begun disrupting the public-health establishment.

Bourla has been clear about what he believes needs to change: the Secretary himself—meaning Kennedy.

At Davos, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel echoed a similar sentiment, stating:

“I think we underestimated the psychological element… and I don’t think all of us in the field spent enough time explaining that there were no corners cut on safety.”

There is a striking incongruity at work. Kennedy was brought in specifically to reform the way health policy is conceived and implemented, particularly in response to an epidemic of chronic disease among children—levels unseen in other advanced nations. Yet at the same time, some of President Trump’s public remarks appear to contradict what we now know about the COVID shots.

At a White House reception during Black History Month in 2025, President Trump publicly praised Bourla, prompting boos from many in attendance:

“We also have the head of Pfizer here, so I want to thank him—one of the great people, one of the great businessmen. Thank you, Albert, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Bourla continues to dismiss those who refuse vaccination as conspiracy theorists or “anti-vaxxers,” while also minimizing Kennedy’s role and credibility. The gaslighting persists. One might reasonably hope that President Trump would publicly affirm his support for Kennedy’s vaccine-policy decisions rather than praise the head of Pfizer.

Downplaying the harm caused by the COVID shots—let alone their lack of effectiveness—is a slap in the face to those who experienced serious adverse effects. It is difficult to ignore the role financial incentives play in sustaining this narrative.

Consider recent data from Australia. There have been 12,258,988 diagnosed cases of COVID-19. In the 20–29 age group, there were 30 deaths attributed to the virus. According to the Bureau of Statistics, there are 10,303,402 Australians under the age of 30. This equates to one COVID death for every 343,446 individuals in that age group.

By contrast, a recent Stanford study found that one in 16,750 individuals aged 30 and under developed myocarditis following vaccination. In other words, young people were 558 times more likely to develop myocarditis—an inflammation of the heart—than to die from COVID. We are told not to worry because “most recovered” from myocarditis and because COVID is supposedly ten times worse. Try explaining that to those now living with chronic heart damage.

Myocarditis can lead to lifelong cardiac complications and even premature death. Cardiologist Peter McCullough and others have emphasized that all cases must be taken seriously due to their long-term implications. Trivializing the condition helps no one. Moreover, myocarditis figures do not account for individuals who collapsed suddenly on sporting fields due to cardiac arrest—an increase that has been widely documented.

From Bourla’s perspective, what else can he say? That his company produced a product that proved defective? One has to wonder, on a moral level, how executives reconcile the knowledge—deep down—that their product has caused harm and death.

When I learned of Maddie de Garay’s case—the teenage girl who suffered a severe, immediate reaction that left her paralyzed—I couldn’t help but ask whether these people have a conscience. One can only imagine how her mother feels, having trusted Pfizer enough to enroll her daughter and family in the clinical trial.

Remove COVID-19—the illness—from the equation entirely and examine only vaccine-induced injury. Even then, the so-called vaccine gods reserve their ire for Robert Kennedy and others who advocate for bodily autonomy and medical freedom.

Ironically, for these vaccine gods, the product itself has become a religion—the very thing they accuse “anti-vaxxers” of practicing. As attorney Aaron Siri aptly puts it: “Vaccines. Amen.”