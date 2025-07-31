The Truth Patrol

John
Since the 2010s and 2020s, Netanyahu has indirectly supported HAMAS for strategic purposes by, for example, permitting Qatari aid to reach HAMAS, the Palestinian Authority's (i.e., PLO's) replacement. The aim was initially to prevent Palestinian unity and aid the establishment of a Palestinian state. However, the main purpose for Netanyahu's indirect support of HAMAS was the creation of a controlled enemy against which to direct Israel's indiscriminate, psychopathic barbarian military force, with the help of a recent US$4Billion injection from Trump, "the peace president". As always, innocent lives are lost in the process, babies, children, women and men are blown to bits and/or starved to oblivion, all to enable Trump's Chabad Lubavitch mates to create their 'Greater Israel Project'. The world is noticing!

Bellatrix
It’s so unbelievable! Makes me glad on 63 instead of 43 or 23.

I’m listening to a very interesting devotional from Alistair Begg, the Scottish preacher here in America from Truth for Life. He’s teaching on the book of Esther, and there’s so much in there about why the Jewish people are so hated by the evil of the world. I highly recommend it, he does a great job explaining in short summaries. You can read it or listen to him. His voice is very nice.

This is yet another reason why I love Trump because he tells it like it is! He has a very commanding presence and unmatched confidence. Very successful trip to Scotland! I think he can outwit almost any other leader in the world!

