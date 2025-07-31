England is lost, as is France. These two nations, once held up as virtuous examples of democracies in action, have now descended into the abyss of appeasement, where the most radical elements of society are not only tolerated but actually encouraged.

In England, the rot begins at the top. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued an ultimatum to Israel: end the war in Gaza or he will recognize a “Palestinian state.” But hold on—what was Gaza before October 7th? It was a region populated by Palestinians who, after Israel ceded the land to them following the 1967 war, elected Hamas, a terrorist group. For years, Israel endured random rocket attacks on its neighboring towns. Where was the international outcry then? Nowhere to be found.

Here’s a thought for Starmer: Why doesn’t he set up Hamas in Hammersmith, West London? The distance between Hammersmith and central London is comparable to that between Gaza and Israel’s border towns. Would Starmer be so quick to appease Hamas if it were operating just a few miles from his own doorstep?

Now, the pretense is that Israel is withholding aid to Gaza’s civilians—yet this is a lie. When has any nation at war willingly provided aid to its enemies? Hamas, on the other hand, has received weapons from Qatar, Iran, and Turkey. It cares little for the civilian population, only for its military objectives.

As journalist Melanie Phillips pointed out:

“This reinforces the lie that Israel is withholding aid, when in fact, Israel was allowing it in. The UN, however, refused to distribute it unless it was managed by them and Hamas, which has been stealing the aid for itself, intentionally leaving Gazans to starve. Has Starmer even looked into what’s actually happening?

By demonizing Israel in this way, Starmer is fueling the growing wave of Jew-hatred sweeping through the very country he leads.”

Israel is NOT committing genocide. Genocide is defined as the deliberate elimination of a people. There’s a difference between civilians being killed as an unfortunate side-effect of war and the intentional targeting of civilians for death. What Hamas did on October 7th was a genocidal act, marked by brutal atrocities, including the torture and murder of men, women, and children.

Using the word “genocide” recklessly risks diluting its meaning. If we throw it around casually, we risk labeling every conflict as genocidal. Real genocides are happening across the globe—why isn’t the world outraged about those?

We see historical revisionism happening at both ends of the political spectrum, where extremes try to rewrite history. We now hear that Hitler wasn’t such a bad guy and Churchill was the real villain. We start to condone the actions of the persecutors and condemn the victims.

This distortion is also happening in England on another level. The rape of young, particularly non-Islamic, girls is now at epidemic proportions. Authorities, however, are doing little to stop it—worse still, they sometimes arrest the victims. A case in point is Jade, a young woman who was imprisoned while her perpetrators went free. You can hear her story on the Trigonometry Podcast..

Pedophilia is being tacitly condoned in England, as authorities avoid taking action against Muslims for fear of being accused of racism. Meanwhile, white citizens are subjected to institutionalized reverse racism.

For Jews, the situation is even worse than ever before. The number of Jews emigrating from the UK has skyrocketed, with an 80% increase in Jews moving to Israel in the first 11 months of 2024, compared to all of 2023. Despite Israel being embroiled in a war, many Jews are choosing to leave the UK for other countries as well.

Since its founding, Israel has built a track record that compares favorably with other liberal democracies. While civilians have tragically been killed in Gaza, Israel itself has also suffered significant civilian losses. Israel's ratio of enemy combatants killed to civilians killed is one of the best in modern warfare.

Britain, a nation often regarded as one of the most enlightened and tolerant societies, has committed its own atrocities. In April 1919, British troops opened fire on unarmed civilians in Amritsar, India, killing several hundred and wounding even more. More recently, in 2022, it was revealed that the Royal Air Force had killed at least 64 children in Afghanistan—four times more than previously acknowledged. This was reported briefly in the morning news but had vanished from the headlines by evening. Imagine the outrage if it had been Israeli bombs killing Palestinians rather than British bombs killing Afghans.

The United States isn’t immune to such actions either. In 1945, the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing over 200,000 people—an act that remains the only use of nuclear weapons in conflict. Then there was the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands. Yet despite these actions, Israel alone is routinely accused of settler-colonialism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and land theft, and some even question its very right to exist. Meanwhile, Turkey—an active NATO member—committed genocide against the Armenians, killing over a million and forcing countless others from their homes. Does anyone question Turkey’s right to exist?

Britain, with its tendency toward projection, ignores its own dark history and the atrocities committed by others. Instead, it continues to single out Israel and the Jewish people in a desperate bid to placate the extremists now infiltrating the country. They’re practicing Takiyyah—deception aimed at the West—and we’re foolishly falling for it.