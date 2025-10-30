There are 57 Muslim-majority nations in the United Nations. Add to that several non-Muslim authoritarian regimes such as China, North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela, and it’s not difficult to understand how the UN has become an instrument of bias rather than an impartial body dedicated to justice and peace.

In practice, the United Nations has evolved into a forum that often promotes the political agendas of Islamist and authoritarian governments, rather than upholding the universal principles of human rights it was founded to protect. Nowhere is this clearer than in its relentless, irrational obsession with Israel—the only Jewish state on earth.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has made Israel the only country in the world with a permanent agenda item against it—Item 7. The countries sitting in judgment? Many of them are serial human rights abusers themselves, including several Islamic regimes and China. It’s an absurd irony that dictatorships with appalling records on freedom, equality, and justice presume to lecture a democracy like Israel. Yet few world leaders, including Australia’s own prime minister, dare to challenge them.

The bias is blatant. In 2023 alone, the UN adopted 14 resolutions condemning Israel—twice as many as all other countries combined, which together received only 7. Since Israel’s founding in 1948, it has faced more condemnations than all other nations put together. This disproportionate fixation exposes a deep-rooted antisemitism entrenched in the UN’s culture, where nations like Iran—a state sponsor of terrorism—are treated with more respect than a democratic state like Israel.

UNRWA: Perpetuating the Refugee Myth

Then there’s United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). It defines “Palestine refugees” as anyone who lived in the region between June 1946 and May 1948—and all their descendants. This means refugee status is passed down indefinitely, unlike any other group in the world.

This policy is a global rort. UNRWA, funded by countries like Australia and the U.S., uses taxpayer money to perpetuate a false narrative and maintain generations of Palestinians in permanent victimhood. In 2024, Australia alone contributed over $14 million to UNRWA, effectively subsidizing an agency that helps keep the “refugee” status alive until Israel no longer exists.

The so-called “right of return” is another political weapon masquerading as justice. Jews expelled from Arab lands in 1947—who lost their homes, property, and heritage—have never demanded a return to those countries. Nor would they want to. The real issue has never been land—it’s the refusal to accept a Jewish state in any borders.

The Forgotten Two-State Solution

The original UN partition plan offered two states: one Jewish (Israel) and one Arab (Jordan). The Jews accepted it. The Arabs rejected it and immediately launched a war against the nascent State of Israel in 1948. Decades later, despite multiple peace offers—including those brokered by U.S. presidents like Bill Clinton—the Palestinian leadership has repeatedly chosen conflict over coexistence. This was never about territory; it has always been about driving the Jews out.

Enter Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the “occupied Palestinian territories.” Now where have I heard that name before. That’s right Albanese is the Australian Prime Minister. They are related though, The Australian PM marched in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in his university days.

Francesca Albanese’s bias is so flagrant that she’s been called Hamas’s spokesperson at the UN. UN Watch which monitors the performance of the UN, submitted a 60-page report detailing her support for terrorism and antisemitism.

On October 7th—the day Hamas launched its barbaric massacre of Israeli civilians—her first instinct was not condemnation but justification. She took to social media claiming the attacks must be “understood in context,” echoing the same moral relativism that excuses hatred and violence when it targets Jews.

Her attitude mirrors the evasive rhetoric of Western academics who excuse genocidal chants as “context-dependent.” Albanese’s sympathies with Hamas make her a disgrace to the very notion of human rights she pretends to defend.

The Myth of a “Palestinian People”

Even the idea of a distinct “Palestinian people” is historically questionable. Before 1948, there was no national identity called “Palestinian.” The Arabs living in the area were part of the broader Arab world. The Jews, by contrast, are the indigenous people of the land, with millennia of continuous history there. A future of peace could have been built side by side—but instead, hatred and indoctrination have become daily bread in territories governed by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.

Time’s Up for the UN

When the UN was founded in 1945, it carried the promise of preventing war through dialogue and cooperation among nations. Today, it has degenerated into a theater of hypocrisy, corruption, and anti-democratic politics. Its vast bureaucracy, funded by Western taxpayers, now serves the interests of despots and terror sympathizers rather than peace and human dignity.

The United Nations has long outlived its usefulness. It’s time for the United States at the very least to evict it from New York and let it relocate to a place more fitting for its conduct—somewhere where corruption, antisemitism, and tyranny are accepted norms.