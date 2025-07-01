The Truth Patrol

Chase Allswell
Even Trump was against the Covid Vax around 2021. He was touting Hydroxychloroquin, and he was not opposed to Ivermectin. Operation Warp Speed was not Trumps fault as a plan, he and the public had no idea that the COVID vaccines were designed to inflict casualties. I pray President Trump and RFK Jr. Have a plan to put a stop to mRNA and are simply waiting till the right moment.

John
According to George Orwell's famous training manual, you know, the one titled '1984', "ignorance is strength", which means that the ruling Party maintains its power and control by keeping the population ignorant of the truth. Failing that, the ruling party's concept of "doublethink" then forces people to accept contradictory ideas simultaneously (e.g., “2 + 2 = 5”) and to suppress their own critical thinking. I would suggest that the latter principle is being applied now, certainly in the context of the fake vaccines.

While I'm at it, "War is Peace" means that the state maintains internal peace and social unity by perpetually engaging in war. Like America, ...

The "great" US of A has, since 1776, been involved in approximately 137 military conflicts, including both formally declared wars as well as numerous military operations and interventions.

Get with the programme, everyone: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

