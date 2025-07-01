It’s hard to make sense of what’s happening in the evolving MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) landscape. Many of us believed that appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of Health and Human Services (HHS) would bring significant changes—not just to environmental toxin policies, but also to vaccine oversight and reform.

RFK Jr., through his work with Children’s Health Defense, has been an outspoken critic of the current vaccine schedule, particularly regarding the growing number of shots administered to children. Meanwhile, former President Trump has remained proudly attached to what he considers one of his administration’s greatest achievements: Operation Warp Speed.

This tension came into sharp relief with the recent nomination of Susan Monarez as CDC Director—a figure with a clear pro-vaccine stance who has publicly expressed strong confidence in the safety of mRNA technology. In a Senate hearing with Senator Bill Cassidy, Monarez doubled down on her belief in the benefits of mRNA vaccines, seemingly unfazed by years of public concern and reported injuries and deaths.

It’s baffling to many of us that five years into the pandemic era, someone so deeply committed to the mRNA rollout is now leading the CDC—especially under an administration that includes RFK Jr. Her appointment seems to indicate alignment at the top, suggesting RFK Jr. has no major objections. That’s troubling.

The situation smacks of political hedging—an attempt to court vaccine-skeptical voters while maintaining ties to the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Are Trump and RFK Jr. trying to play both sides?

Have they even reviewed the Pfizer trial data or looked seriously at the CDC’s own VAERS reports? It’s hard to believe someone with Monarez’s academic credentials could be unaware of the mounting concerns—unless she’s so embedded in the institutional vaccine paradigm that she simply refuses to acknowledge what’s happening on the ground.

If the following doesn’t make your blood boil, then nothing will.

Trump continues to frame the rapid development of mRNA vaccines as a landmark achievement—a symbol of American innovation, biotech dominance, and national security. But are we really prepared to equate progress with injecting every human being with a barely vetted technology?

From the beginning, it was clear Trump wouldn’t walk back what he sees as “his baby,” Operation Warp Speed. But the bigger surprise is RFK Jr. His silence—or worse, his approval—on these appointments and policy shifts is deeply concerning.

Consider the following under the new CDC vaccine advisory committee appointed under RFK Jr.’s watch:

Where is the once-fiery critic of pharmaceutical overreach? What happened to the Freedom Movement and the calls for justice and compensation for those harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines?

It’s hard not to feel gaslit all over again.