Five decades ago, I read a book titled As a Man Thinketh. One phrase stood out to me: “As a man (or woman) thinketh in his (or her) heart, so is he (or she).” The central idea is powerful: your dominant thoughts shape your life. What you focus on reveals your purpose. This principle holds even more weight today—but our focus is now inextricably tied to technology, and troubling developments are emerging, especially concerning our brains.

New Study: AI Use May Reduce Diagnostic Accuracy

Consider a recent European study showing that doctors using AI during colonoscopies were then 6% effective at detecting colon cancer when they relied solely on their expertise. This finding highlights a broader issue: how dependence on AI may erode core human skills in critical professions.

Now think about the unease that hits when a major company suffers a data breach or when your bank’s system crashes. Suddenly, you can't access your money—and anxiety skyrockets. This illustrates our increasing vulnerability. Our reliance on technology isn't just about convenience—it's reshaping how our minds respond to stress, uncertainty, and even learning.

Our brains are adapting—but not always in healthy ways. Nowhere is this more concerning than with children.

Surveys show that teenagers now spend an average of 7.5 hours online per day, while children under eight are spending at least two hours on devices. Is this healthy? At the same time, teen suicide rates have risen to record levels. While correlation isn't causation, the trends are alarming.

The situation becomes even more serious when we look at small children.