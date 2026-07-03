The Truth Patrol

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
6h

I think many of the Negative Nellie types are primarily

listening to and reading the wrong main stream media and the wrong substackers.

I think our president is doing a world of good, taking care of business, getting Venezuela taken care of,

removing their previous regime, taking care of business in Iran, getting rid of tons of things our government has been handing money over

by the truckload for, wrongly. (*Just because it’s charitable, doesn’t mean USA should be reaching into taxpayer’s pockets and using that for charity. Charity should be given by the person who earned that charitable gift.) He’s unifying those that know where to read and what to listen to. DOGE has done fabulous things. His surrounding team has been terrific! He’s moved us right along WITHOUT leaks, and without giving a heads up to those against us.

i think he’s far less than perfect but he is doing an excellent job at putting forth his best effort. she is being as transparent as possible.

do yourself a

favor and read COFFEE & COVID. He digs and really gets to the bottom

of things.

PS Going back a dozen or so would really

fill you in.

PSS We ARE going to get the SAVE Act passed AND get birthright citizenship fixed!

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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
6hEdited

Everyone I know all across the country is VERY EXCITED and VERY HAPPY about the country and how it is vastly improving with the Trump Administration. Of course we were upset about SCOTUS birthright decision but Trump will keep working on that. Like all of our friends, my husband and I, both of our extended families and friends, our church, people at my husband’s work, our neighbors, my co-volunteer spin animal rescue, everyone we talk to says they feel encouraged! Personally I feel like I did back in the 1980s as a very young woman, very proud and thankful to be American!

Trump has more energy, sharpness, intellect and wit than most 20-30 year olds! He’s a dynamo! Sadly, people are just SO jealous of him. That’s why they always want to say bad things about him. He’s got everything - power, love, money and a beautiful family! Good for him, he deserves it for all he’s been through to try to straighten out our country! He’s not a politician, just a good man -a very good man - who loves his country and countrymen.

We ABSOLUTELY do not want a center… Everything turns left, so we want to continue to have conservative, strong Christian leadership!

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