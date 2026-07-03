Every president I can remember has promised to unite the country. Yet, over time, America has become as divided as ever. The only period that stands out as more divisive is the Civil War. The political polarization today is as extreme as I can remember, and recent polls appear to confirm that perception.

When we lived in Colorado in 1992–93, we noticed this growing polarization. My wife described it as an elastic band stretched almost to the breaking point. While it has not snapped, it has continued to stretch, with legislators on both the far left and the far right advocating increasingly extreme policies. Democratic socialism has been embraced by some on the left. It also appears that the predominantly left-leaning culture of many universities over several decades has influenced the political outlook of some politicians and members of the professional classes. At the same time, on the right, there are individuals who openly using rhetoric that can only be construed as antisemitic.

During my recent visit to the United States and in conversations with friends, I found that some expressed despair about the country’s future, while others believed it was heading in the wrong direction. There is a palpable sense that both major political parties contain increasingly influential extremist factions that are attracting support from segments of the public.

Recent polling by Pew Research reflects this mood, showing significant levels of dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and growing concerns about its future. These polls illustrate the depth of the American divide. As people move further toward one extreme, they often provoke an equal and opposite reaction, reinforcing extremism on both ends of the political spectrum.

We can see from these polls the great American divide. The more that people move to one extreme, just creates extremism on opposite ends of the spectrum.

One of the questions I have heard repeatedly from people in Australia and during my recent travels through Europe and the United States is: Why can’t a nation of some 350 million people choose a president who is not a geriatric? Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the United States will have had 12 consecutive years of presidents in their seventies or older. The bottom line is that neither of them, nor Barack Obama before them, succeeded in uniting the country.

America needs a leader who occupies the political center, someone who can appeal to people across the ideological spectrum and who has the skill and temperament to bring people together rather than deepen existing divisions.

The strength of the United States has never rested solely on its political leaders but on the resilience of its people and the durability of its democratic institutions. The nation has endured civil war, economic depression, world wars, social upheaval, and periods of intense political division. Each generation has faced its own challenges, and each has ultimately found a way to move forward.

As several American friends recently told me, despite the despair many feel, this too shall pass. That optimism reflects a confidence that America can rediscover the values that have long sustained it—respect for differing viewpoints, civil discourse, compromise, and a shared commitment to the common good. Those qualities have enabled the country to overcome previous periods of division, and they can do so again.

The current polarization may not disappear overnight, but history suggests that political pendulums eventually swing back toward the center. The hope is that when they do, Americans will once again recognize that they have far more in common than the issues that divide them.