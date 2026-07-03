The State Of America at 250: Not A Happy One
Every president I can remember has promised to unite the country. Yet, over time, America has become as divided as ever. The only period that stands out as more divisive is the Civil War. The political polarization today is as extreme as I can remember, and recent polls appear to confirm that perception.
When we lived in Colorado in 1992–93, we noticed this growing polarization. My wife described it as an elastic band stretched almost to the breaking point. While it has not snapped, it has continued to stretch, with legislators on both the far left and the far right advocating increasingly extreme policies. Democratic socialism has been embraced by some on the left. It also appears that the predominantly left-leaning culture of many universities over several decades has influenced the political outlook of some politicians and members of the professional classes. At the same time, on the right, there are individuals who openly using rhetoric that can only be construed as antisemitic.
The Truth Patrol is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
During my recent visit to the United States and in conversations with friends, I found that some expressed despair about the country’s future, while others believed it was heading in the wrong direction. There is a palpable sense that both major political parties contain increasingly influential extremist factions that are attracting support from segments of the public.
Recent polling by Pew Research reflects this mood, showing significant levels of dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and growing concerns about its future. These polls illustrate the depth of the American divide. As people move further toward one extreme, they often provoke an equal and opposite reaction, reinforcing extremism on both ends of the political spectrum.
We can see from these polls the great American divide. The more that people move to one extreme, just creates extremism on opposite ends of the spectrum.
One of the questions I have heard repeatedly from people in Australia and during my recent travels through Europe and the United States is: Why can’t a nation of some 350 million people choose a president who is not a geriatric? Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the United States will have had 12 consecutive years of presidents in their seventies or older. The bottom line is that neither of them, nor Barack Obama before them, succeeded in uniting the country.
America needs a leader who occupies the political center, someone who can appeal to people across the ideological spectrum and who has the skill and temperament to bring people together rather than deepen existing divisions.
The strength of the United States has never rested solely on its political leaders but on the resilience of its people and the durability of its democratic institutions. The nation has endured civil war, economic depression, world wars, social upheaval, and periods of intense political division. Each generation has faced its own challenges, and each has ultimately found a way to move forward.
As several American friends recently told me, despite the despair many feel, this too shall pass. That optimism reflects a confidence that America can rediscover the values that have long sustained it—respect for differing viewpoints, civil discourse, compromise, and a shared commitment to the common good. Those qualities have enabled the country to overcome previous periods of division, and they can do so again.
The current polarization may not disappear overnight, but history suggests that political pendulums eventually swing back toward the center. The hope is that when they do, Americans will once again recognize that they have far more in common than the issues that divide them.
The Truth Patrol is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think many of the Negative Nellie types are primarily
listening to and reading the wrong main stream media and the wrong substackers.
I think our president is doing a world of good, taking care of business, getting Venezuela taken care of,
removing their previous regime, taking care of business in Iran, getting rid of tons of things our government has been handing money over
by the truckload for, wrongly. (*Just because it’s charitable, doesn’t mean USA should be reaching into taxpayer’s pockets and using that for charity. Charity should be given by the person who earned that charitable gift.) He’s unifying those that know where to read and what to listen to. DOGE has done fabulous things. His surrounding team has been terrific! He’s moved us right along WITHOUT leaks, and without giving a heads up to those against us.
i think he’s far less than perfect but he is doing an excellent job at putting forth his best effort. she is being as transparent as possible.
do yourself a
favor and read COFFEE & COVID. He digs and really gets to the bottom
of things.
PS Going back a dozen or so would really
fill you in.
PSS We ARE going to get the SAVE Act passed AND get birthright citizenship fixed!
Everyone I know all across the country is VERY EXCITED and VERY HAPPY about the country and how it is vastly improving with the Trump Administration. Of course we were upset about SCOTUS birthright decision but Trump will keep working on that. Like all of our friends, my husband and I, both of our extended families and friends, our church, people at my husband’s work, our neighbors, my co-volunteer spin animal rescue, everyone we talk to says they feel encouraged! Personally I feel like I did back in the 1980s as a very young woman, very proud and thankful to be American!
Trump has more energy, sharpness, intellect and wit than most 20-30 year olds! He’s a dynamo! Sadly, people are just SO jealous of him. That’s why they always want to say bad things about him. He’s got everything - power, love, money and a beautiful family! Good for him, he deserves it for all he’s been through to try to straighten out our country! He’s not a politician, just a good man -a very good man - who loves his country and countrymen.
We ABSOLUTELY do not want a center… Everything turns left, so we want to continue to have conservative, strong Christian leadership!