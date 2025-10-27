How many times have we heard expressions like these?

“If I found the right man (or woman), I’d be happy.”

“If I had five million dollars, I’d be happy.”

“If I could retire early, I’d be happy.”

These statements symbolize an eternal search for happiness — a belief that once a certain condition is met, then life will finally feel complete. The underlying assumption is that happiness is something to be achieved, earned, or stumbled upon.

The other day, I watched a George Benson concert from 2009 in which he paid tribute to the legendary Nat King Cole. Benson mentioned that he had once sung with Cole’s daughter, Natalie. I realized I hadn’t heard much about Natalie Cole in recent years — and then I discovered she had died in 2015, at just 65.

Natalie Cole, despite her immense talent and multiple Grammy Awards, struggled with addiction for much of her life. Her heroin and crack cocaine use led to hepatitis C, which ultimately caused her death. It’s a tragic story — one that raises the question: Why would someone with such success and acclaim turn to drugs?

The answer lies in the universal human search for something that feels missing — often happiness, or more accurately, the pursuit of dopamine.

So what does dopamine actually do?