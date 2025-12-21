“Are You Lonesome Tonight?” — popularized by Elvis Presley — seems more relevant today than ever. Despite living in an age of constant online connection, many people feel increasingly isolated. It’s ironic: we communicate with more people than at any point in human history, yet digital relationships often lack the depth, warmth, and closeness that in-person interactions naturally provide.

Surveys frequently show that some of the loneliest populations are found in Eastern European countries such as Greece, Slovakia, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria. Romania surprises me because I’ve visited several times and found the people warm, sociable, and community-minded, with outdoor cafés and restaurants bustling with life.

Japan also appears prominently in loneliness surveys. With its enormous population density — Tokyo at 37 million and Osaka at 19 million — one might assume loneliness would be rare. Yet loneliness is ultimately a state of mind. We can be surrounded by millions and still feel alone. We can never fully enter another person’s inner world; we are left to navigate our own thoughts and experiences. What we do with that internal landscape makes all the difference.

Love and connection are among life’s greatest motivators. Humans are inherently social creatures. Yet the need for connection varies: some people rely heavily on social bonds, while others thrive in solitude. History shows that hermits and solitary individuals have often lived long, meaningful lives. How do we explain that?