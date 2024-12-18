The COVID-19 fiasco has exposed the fundamental underlying flaw of modern-day medicine. The philosophy of medicine is mechanistic or what’s termed Materialism. This view of nature and the universe is that everything can be explained by matter and how it interacts. Even our emotions and thoughts are attributable to this principle.

Certain immutable laws govern the universe. For instance, the principle of gravity explains how celestial bodies of different masses interact with one another. However, this was modified when Einstein developed his theory of general relativity. Massive bodies bend space and time. While there is a material world and factors beyond our comprehension, the downfall in medicine is treating the body as a machine. It is more than a machine.

When I studied quantum physics at university, I was blown away by the fact that everything was not what it seemed. You cannot apply simply mechanistic policies to the human body. One of the things that is revealing about quantum physics is that particles can act as waves or particles.

A simple description of this was actually experimentally confirmed with something called the Double Slit Experiment. The following short video explains this in simple terms and shows us how bizarre the quantum world is.

The human body is more than just a collection of particles interacting with one another. What causes them to do so when you are alive and not when you have left the planet? If you’ve ever been around someone who died, you can sense the disconnect between the matter and the life energy. Some would say the soul leaves the body, but there is no doubt that the living body has a force emanating through the matter.

Regarding human health, we have certain illusions about what it takes to be healthy.

Perhaps the primary one is that the body is like a machine composed of the sum of all its parts. In fact, the body is greater than the sum of its parts. This is what has gotten us into so much trouble. We try to explain everything in a linear fashion. How do you explain the coordination and interaction of trillions of cells in the body? So, the medical approach is to diagnose a condition or treat a symptom. Treat symptom A with drug A. However, drug A influences functions B, C, D and more than you can list in the alphabet. Hence, you give an mRNA injection and have the illusion that it will only affect one thing. This is the utmost of arrogance.

Yes, arrogance is the belief by many that everything can be explained in simple terms and that medical technology can solve all things. Remember Lord Kelvin, who was purported to say at the turn of the 20th century, “There is nothing new to be discovered in physics now. All that remains is more and more precise measurement.”

Even though we haven’t thoroughly explained them, a chemical reaction will ultimately explain such things as consciousness and healing according to medical thinking. Most doctors have little regard for things like love, empathy or conviction when it comes to their influence on healing. They also fail to distinguish the difference between the mind and the brain. The assumption is that the mind is merely a product of neural activity in the brain. What’s worse is that they try to denigrate, control or stifle alternative approaches to the human body.

Let’s remember that medicine is relatively young. In contrast, modalities such as acupuncture, meditation, and even chiropractic techniques have been practised for millennia. These old, tried-and-true techniques work with the body rather than against it. They assist the body in manifesting its own innate healing process from within.

Medical procedures have some value, and technology makes certain things easier today. If you have a hip replacement today, it is highly a procedure after developing a degenerated hip, so it can give you many more fruitful years. Today, if you have a cataract. It’s a very simple procedure to remove the lens and replace it with a new one. Today, it takes all of 10 minutes.

The problem lies in applying mechanistic procedures in the name of human health. This is why we shouldn’t be surprised that drugs are the third largest cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer; we’ve known this for some time. As medical researcher Peter C. Gøtzsche stated:

“Our prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. Based on the best research I could find, I have estimated that psychiatric drugs alone are also the third major killer, mainly because antidepressants kill many elderly people through falls. This tells us that the system we have for researching, approving, marketing, and using drugs is totally broken.

What makes this particularly absurd is that the vast majority of the deaths can easily be prevented. Non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) carry a huge death toll, primarily by causing bleeding stomach ulcers and myocardial infarction, and most of those who die could have done well without drugs or by taking paracetamol. The idea that NSAIDs have an anti-inflammatory effect has been disproven by placebo controlledstudies.”

When the mRNA shots came on the scene, I predicted trouble; it wasn’t hard to see. Outside-in, tunnel vision thinking has led us down the garden path of medical disasters. So we’ve created, without a doubt, the greatest medical disaster in history, and yet, so many deny it, and our so-called health authorities continue to deny, obfuscate and shut their minds to the reality. Even Trump, with his health picks, if you listen to his verbiage, is tinkering around the edges of the Covid shots issues. It’s as if he can’t come out and admit they are a disaster.

Society must accept that when dealing with the human body, we are dealing with a vitalistic organism, and we must not accept singular, one-sided therapies. We should have learned that lesson by now with Covid-19. Despite all the drug taking, we are not healthier; in fact, we are sicker by any definition. Life expectancy has climbed in the last century, but keeping people alive with technology does not necessarily mean they are healthy. Most people over 70 are drugged up with one pill or another and usually multiple medications.

We have been pursuing a process defined as insanity and expecting different results. No matter how many new drugs Big Pharma develops, the only thing that changes is the bottom line for the drug companies.

Can RFK Jr. initiate a change if confirmed as head of H.H.S.? We shall soon find out.