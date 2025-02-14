During the Covid-19 era with the implementation of the ‘injections’, what developed was a causative factor, the injection of the mRNA shots which led to multiple organ adverse events. People then sought convential medical treatment for the adverse reactions which of themselves led to other systemic issues. Drugs to treat the drug effects which themselves have been causative factors for ill-health has plagued modern medicine for decades.

The following scenario is something that happens all too often.

A man has a bout of hay fever, so he takes an antihistamine.

While on his bike, drowsiness from the antihistamine causes him to lose his balance, and he falls off his bike, injuring his skull and neck.

After he recovers from the immediate injury and gets out of the hospital, he continues to have a sore neck with headaches. The doctor puts him on anti-inflammatory medication.

He stays on the medication for months and suddenly starts to develop stomach pain. To diagnose the problem, he has an endoscopy, and it's discovered he has an ulcer that is bleeding. He is told not to take any more anti-inflammatory medication.

Doctors now put him on opioids for the pain. At the same time, he is becoming depressed, so he is put on Zoloft, an antidepressant.

The Zoloft causes sexual dysfunction, and after several months, he finds that his wife is having an affair with another man.

Once he finds this out, in a rage, he drives his car head-on into a tree, killing him instantly. Yes, one of the effects of Zoloft can be suicidal tendencies.

Years ago, in Canada, I had a patient in a similar situation. He ended up in a psychiatric hospital for what was a physical problem that led to depression and other emotional issues. He found his way to my practice and got tremendous relief from chiropractic care. The medication for his mental situation was causing him to be psychotic. Thankfully, he was able to get off the medication.

This is a problem. One of the leading causes of ill health and unnecessary deaths is drugs, the medications that are supposed to help and save lives. While sometimes people are in very painful states and may need something to get them through the pain, the fact is the more society relies on pharmaceuticals, the greater the law of diminishing returns takes effect.

Prescription drugs are now estimated to be the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. This is not some conspiracy theory pronouncement. The level of medical-caused death is a pretty sad indictment of the 'health care' system. The problem is that it's a disease care system.

Peter C Gøtzsche, physician and researcher, stated the following:

"Our prescription drugs are the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer. Based on the best research I could find, I have estimated that psychiatric drugs alone are also the third major killer, mainly because antidepressants kill many older adults through falls. This tells us that the system we have for researching, approving, marketing, and using drugs is totally broken."

The legal firm, Cassi and Davis stated in 2022 that the following is true concerning iatogenic disease or doctor-induced illness.

"It's a well-documented fact that adverse prescription drug effects and other medical errors are the third leading cause of death in America. Adverse drug events harm 2.7 million hospitalized patients in the U.S. annually, with over 106,000 deaths, and that's just for hospitalized patients. Another 350,00 adverse drug events occur in U.S. nursing homes each year."

Of course, the reported deaths and injuries are less than the total number. We saw during Covid that vaccine injury was very underreported in the VAERS data.

The situation is also where the lines between cause and effect become blurred. In the problem with the patient above, who was suffering from depression, the psychiatrist might not have realized that the initiating factor in his sickness was being on antihistamines, which caused him to lose his balance and fall.

So much of what is done in medicine today is treating the effects of medically-induced disease. We saw this during Covid-19 and the vaccination program. The V-Safe app in which patients registered and reported their side effects saw a rate of 7%. That is very significant. A whole new industry has sprung up in which people are now being treated for long vax, mainly caused by the mRNA shots. Only a few doctors have the knowledge and data to treat patients with the condition. It has actually become a medical specialty.

It will be interesting to see if RFK Jr. can actually implement the agenda he has been talking about for years. Will he dare to ban mRNA injections? That would fly in the face of what Trump has been promoting about them. If even 30% of the MAHA ideology can be implemented, it will be the greatest improvement in decades.