Let’s face it: harmonious relationships and singing Kumbaya don’t sell in our media landscape. However, controversy and polarizing opinions sell news in newspapers or online.

The average working person believes in sensible policies. They don’t believe in radical ideas but just want to pursue lives of liberty and happiness, and the same for their children. Then we have the dissidents—a minority—who want to create a more polarized society. With the help of mainstream media outlets, every outlandish agenda gets promoted to stoke more political division.

Here are significant areas of division.

Climate changers vs Climate Deniers

There is no disputing that the earth’s temperature has gone up somewhat during the past century. However, the readings aren’t completely accurate because we’ve only had sophisticated satellites for the past 50 years. We also know that the earth has gone through much warmer periods than now, and people survived just fine.

It is ridiculous to apply climate change to a slight warming. Let’s look at some areas and their climate classifications.

Britain has a Temperate Climate, even though it is further north than Toronto, Canada. The Gulf Stream in the Atlantic has a moderating effect. Greenland has an Arctic climate that has not changed in the past 100 years. However, scientists have discovered that Greenland was indeed ‘green’ and mostly free of ice around 400,000 years ago. It had a different climate then. Where I live on the southwest coast of Australia. It is a Mediterranean Climate consisting of hot, dry summers and cool, wet winters. The climate hasn’t changed; some years are hotter, some are cooler, and there are variations. That’s weather.

Climate change idolatry is just sewing discord, unnecessarily frightening people and creating a booming industry for the alternative energy industry with the help of government subsidies. The climate deniers are merely rationalists who don’t cater to the extremes espoused by leftist ideologues.

Gender Fluidity vs Male and Female

Sexuality is now used as a weapon to target people. The trope used by an element of those on the left is that there is no such thing as two genders; it is fluid. Whatever you believe to be, you are. This dangerous ideology is being pushed on school-age children. It results in the mutilation of young bodies who are supposedly stuck with the wrong sex. This distortion has pitted parent against parent and parent against teachers with extreme measures where children are being removed from parental custody for failing to ‘affirm’ their child’s gender.

How have we gone so quickly from the established biological fact that there are two genders, male and female, to one where anything goes? Men menstruating? It has given rise to transgenderism with its powerful lobby. Young women now have to interact with men pretending to be women playing a female sport and, in some cases, do great harm. Gender fluidity is just a fanciful illusion whose purpose is to reject reality.

Vaxers vs Anti-vaxers

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the media and medical establishment did a tremendous job of deriding anyone who objected to the dangerous mRNA shots. The label anti-vaxer is a term of derision, a label that you are the ‘other’, a less than sensible human. Heaven forbid that one should question the right to have autonomy and not subject oneself to an injection without forfeiting their right to a job.

What Covid taught us is that the vaxers followed the crowd like lemmings to the sea, which not only prevented being repeatedly infected with Covid but also subjected themselves to serious side effects, if not death, in many cases.

The issue of taking a ‘vaccine’ should never have come to the fore. Never before have vaccines been successful with upper respiratory infections. Instead of rationality and careful consideration, Operation Warp Speed thrust a new product on humans that made guinea pigs out of the vaxed. To this day, authorities still mock those who refuse to take the jab. The two sides of the vaccine coin just keep perpetuating the split in our society.

Globalist vs Nationalist

It used to be virtuous to be a patriot and a nationalist. Now you’re branded as a white supremacist if you’re a patriot. The rallying cry of globalism is that we should all do our bit for the benefit of the planet at large. One problem with that is that the elitists in places like Brussels, Washington, London and Paris want to dictate blanket policies for all nations. Covid policy was a great example.

Globalism is all about the loss of individual autonomy and nationhood. Right now, in the name of climate change, United Nations officials are preparing us for a world devoid of meat consumption and 15-minute cities where we will be relegated to travelling short distances on public transport. There is only one vision for the globalists, and that is to take away your freedom.

If you dare to speak out as a nationalist, you are mocked. The global elitists have turned nationalism into some demonic construct. Instead of countries being proud of their nationhood, it’s now all about being subservient to the worldwide power structure, which is itself as corrupt as any organization.

Zero Oil vs Oil Exploration

For decades, when we were children, we valued oil as an important natural resource that has given us the standard of living that we have today. Somewhere along the line, the powers that be decided that because of ‘catastrophic’ climate change, we had to select a date to end oil so that we could have a totally renewable future.

Fact: With our current stage of technology, we need oil, along with coal and natural gas. Zero oil is an illusion. The derivatives of petroleum products number into the hundreds. They include not only different fuels but items such as plastics, paints, make-up, rubber, glues,enamels, medical products, and about 200 more. Our way of life would be devastated without oil.

So why have they made oil a bugaboo? It’s the same old methodology of divide and conquer. Create an evil where there is none, and what you have is a split in society. If you dare challenge the new prevailing dogma, then you are once again attacked as demonic. Oil companies are all bad, according to the zero-oil people, when the reality is that without the investment of time, money, and energy, we wouldn’t have the standard of living we have today.

The rational approach, as with all things, is to continue with those things that serve us and give us value. We should appreciate them until a new and ubiquitous viable technology becomes available.

So, starting on January 20, President Donald Trump will have a huge job stitching together the seams of a fractured political world with all its offshoots.