What is the purpose of government? Abraham Lincoln put it succinctly in his Gettysburg address:

"… government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

Regarding COVID-19, it was more like a government for the politicians and against the people. The truth about the damage caused by COVID policies, specifically the 'vaccines,' has come into full view in Naomi Wolf's new book, The Pfizer Papers. Wolf is a journalist, author, and Rhodes scholar who was essentially a liberal. Since the Pfizer documents trickled out, she went on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast to discuss some of the data. Remember, the documents early on revealed that in the first three months of the Pfizer rollout, there were 1223 deaths. Pfizer wanted this kept hidden away; that's why they tried to create a roadblock to archive the documents for 75 years; no wonder.

Bannon urged her to get a team to review the massive volume of data. Interestingly, Bannon on the right and Wolf on the left were able to join forces to expose the COVID-19 crimes.

Wolf selected Amy Kelly as the Chief Operation Officer of her Daily Clout group to serve as a project director with the War Room. She organized some 3,000 experts to peruse the 450,000 Pfizer documents, a mammoth job.

Interestingly, my wife and I discussed that no one had been imprisoned for the crimes committed. Yet, Steve Bannon is in jail now because he refused to honor a subpoena to appear before Congress. Others have not gone to prison for such an 'offense,' yet Bannon, probably because of his politics, was targeted.

So from Naomi Wolf's Substack, here is the Introduction to The Pfizer Papers.

Naomi Wolf's book, The Pfizer Papers, has only been on the market for a few days and is already a number-one bestseller on Amazon. I've ordered my hardcover copy, and I urge everyone to do the same. This book is a crucial resource for understanding how Big Pharma has corrupted the vaccine industry. The more this book circulates, the more pressure we can put on governments to be transparent and accountable. It's clear that people are starting to wake up, as evidenced by the declining vaccination rates for Covid-19.