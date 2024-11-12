As a general rule, the Republican Party supports personal autonomy and minimal government intrusion into personal lives. There are some exceptions, such as the Never Trump Republicans. However, the election shows that the Republican Party has evolved as a Maga Party. Donald Trump, you might say, made the Party in his own image, and the majority of Americans support his vision for America.

The Democrats, on the other hand, screamed Trump is a fascist so many times that the word has lost its meaning. There is absolutely nothing Trump did in his first term that even smelled of fascism. Like any other President, Trump has the U.S. Constitution as a guardrail to prevent a President from usurping his position. The Democrats, however, have shown a different view of the Constitution. For several years, through every possible legalistic trick, they attempted to take down Trump. In fact, the Democrats had no actual policy other than to go after Trump.

I have no doubt that Trump’s policies to protect America’s borders and deal with the crime problem will be entirely constitutional. The Democrats, while not total fascists, support policies that can only be associated with totalitarian regimes.

In his Darkhorse Podcast, Brett Weinstein reminded me of the viewpoints regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which Rasmussen Reports published in January 2022. Through a series of questions, we can see which Party strongly supports policies restricting people’s freedoms.

From the answers to Questions 1 and 2, we can see that the majority of Democrats favored mandates, fining those who refused to get themselves vaccinated and home confinement.

Even more shocking, almost half of the Democrats in question 4 favored putting people into what is, in effect, internment camps. Nearly 50% of people in question 5 favored people being imprisoned or fined for merely speaking out against the vaccines. How about having your children taken away from you if you refuse the vaccine? Twenty-nine percent of Democrats favored this proposal.

So, who are the fascists? The behavior of the Democrats and some of their supporters display fascistic tendencies. They use the psychological technique of projection; what they accuse you of, they are actually doing. The lawfare against Trump is a classic case. The reality of all their bloviating about Trump being Hitler and his supporters garbage is that most of them don't believe it at all. How do we know? President Biden invited 'Hitler' to the White House.

There is something called the U.S. Constitution and the separation of powers that can keep the motivation to impose tyranny in check. Thank goodness for that great document––The Constitution. Freedom is the winner.