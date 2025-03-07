Societal values have changed in the past few decades, but not in a good way. I used to think Australia was immune from much of the DEI, woke, transgender ideology so prevalent in America. How wrong I was. We saw how the government and its allies in the health departments nationwide pushed their agenda of safe and effective vaccines during COVID-19. You were berated and abused if you dared to try and state a counter-narrative, even when backed by scientific research.

Now we have the transgender movement that has captured many parts of society, and even criticism of the effect on women's sports can get you vilified and, worse, prosecuted, which is what is happening in several cases. For failing to stifle their voices, female athletes can be ostracized, shamed and abused, even by the courts. It's a sickening development.

One great thing Donald Trump has done was to put a ban on transgender athletes in female sports. These are not women; they are biologically male despite all the drugs used to try and alter their male characteristics. Women have been injured by men in women's sports both in Australia and America.

Last night, Sky News Australia showed a documentary that was a real eye-opener to this problem.

What happened to the feminists? What happened to the Me Too Movement. Why are they not solidly supporting Trump's executive order? Well, we know why; because it's Trump. This is also a massive failure on the part of the Australian government. Why would I be surprised? They let Hamas supporters take over the streets in Sydney, chanting, "Gas the Jews".

The irony is that Australia was one of the first countries to give women the vote in 1901. Women in America didn't get the vote until 1920. We have laws against the rape of women, which is considered one of the most egregious violations of a woman. Yet, here in a way, transgender athletes are 'raping' women, violating their right to autonomous sporting activities. It should be offensive to any decent person, yet our weak politicians have succumbed to the increasingly powerful transgender lobby.

We thought we'd come a long way since the days of old when the raping of women was a regular occurrence. Unfortunately, we haven't. The subject of rape was the theme behind the classic 1959 Otto Preminger Movie, Anatomy of A Murder. The movie starred Jimmy Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara and George C Scott.

The movie had to battle the censors at the time for its subject matter. But for its time, it was a very risque production. Without divulging too much, in case you haven't seen it, the theme relates to murder and whether the femme fatale in the movie was really raped or a willing partner. There has always been this blot on women with "she asked for it". It shows the lack of respect for women and what they experience.

Unfortunately, women are still violated today, and it's become mainstream and acceptable in Australia. Hopefully, the government will soon recognise the injustice occurring in our midst and follow Trump's lead in America.