True science can be trusted however, what often passes off as science is really not that at all.

When we speak of the tenets of science, the cornerstone is reproducibility, repeatability and replicability. In science if you take substance A mixed with substance B the result is substance C. Assuming the same pressure and temperature, the result will be the same. It will be the same each and every time you do it and the same if someone else does it. In the scientific process, a theory is formulated experiments are done to determine if the theory is sound, and only then do we know if the theory becomes a scientific principle.

You may remember from your high school studies learning about Boyle’s Law in which the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume assuming the temperature and gas are constant.

Newton’s Law of Gravitation is a scientific universal law which states that the gravitational pull between celestial bodies is proportional to the mass of the bodies and the square of the distance between them.

Einstein came along and didn’t negate Newton’s Law of Gravitation but added to our understanding with his Theory of General Relativity. He described gravity as a warping of space-time like a bowling ball sitting on a trampoline indents the fabric of the trampoline. This has been proven repeatedly in experimentation.

Now we come to medicine and all the healing arts for that matter. These are not true sciences. Some of what is done is based on scientific principles however, the practice is often trial and error and experimentation. When a doctor gives someone an antibiotic, yes, it is scientific that the antibiotic will kill bacteria in a petri dish in the lab. However, in the complex human body, there are so many interrelationships that the science breaks down in many cases. Also many times antibiotics are prescribed for viral conditions.

Several things can happen. A patient’s infection can go away in a few days and the patient is ‘cured’. Alternatively, the infection may not resolved and the doctor tries another antibiotic. This may or may not resolve. In some instances a patient may die from the infection. Also a certain number of people will react adversely to the antibiotic and develop a severe reaction and in some instances due to anaphylactic shock, may die. So this sort of practice is more an art form than science.

A week ago a lady we know who was supposed to come and visit us had to cancel because she was unwell. Yesterday I ran into her while at a local mall. I asked her how she was doing? She said she was fine now, but had a bad reaction to a flu shot. I told her, “I’ve never taken a flu shot in my life.” She appeared stunned with her expression and responded, “Really?” This is probably a typical reaction by many in the community.

This is not to denounce medicine, as there are many modern procedures that have saved lives. However, questionable practices have existed throughout medical history. For example, leeches and bloodletting were once used to remove supposed evil spirits from the body. Trepanation, the practice of drilling holes into the skull, was also used for similar reasons––hardly scientific.

In more recent times, diethylstilbestrol (DES) was given to pregnant women for morning sickness, later resulting in cancer in some of their children. The anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx was also linked to heart disease.

We saw this sort of experimentation with the rollout of the COVID-19 shots. As Aaron Sirin, vaccine injury expert has stated, much of the vaccine industry has not followed rigorous scientific processes, especially the childhood vaccines which have not been tested against placebos.

When the COVID-19 shots were developed and released testing was carried out over months, not years. Was this science? We were told that the shots were safe and effective, that they would protect you from getting COVID-19 and that they would stop transmission from person to person. This was completely wrong as many people who got multiple shots still became ill and actually got sicker, some even dying. It really was a shot in the dark.

When the Pfizer mRNA vaccine was released, there was a requirement to document adverse events within the first 90 days of rollout. In the category of neurological adverse events, 542 reports were recorded, including:

16 deaths

376 seizures

38 cases of multiple sclerosis

10 cases of optic neuritis

11 cases of transverse myelitis

24 cases of Guillain-Barr Syndrome

3 cases of meningitis

7 cases of encephalopathy

Source: Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) Received Through 28-Feb-2021

We know that this was just scraping the surface, because the so-called ‘vaccine’ was never really safe, yet it was passed on as being scientific and we were all told to “trust the science.” That would be fine if it was actually science.

The practice of medicine and the principles of science are distinct. It is one thing to trust knowledge derived from controlled scientific inquiry; it is another to accept claims made in the name of science without scrutiny. Trust is necessary in many interactions, but ultimately, individuals must rely on their own ability to make rational judgments about the information presented to them.

We should not accept the phrase “trust the science” without question.