The issue of excess mortality during the past few years has been very topical, with the majority of countries showing more deaths than expected since 2020, coinciding with Covid, but even more closely linked to the rollout of the ‘vaccine’ products. We know for a fact that there have been many vaccine-related deaths.

We also know that there have been many deaths related to Covid-19. I say related because we don’t know in how many of the cases, deaths were attributable directly to the infection or due to comorbidities, which would result in death anyway because of advanced age. We also know that some people were registered as Covid deaths just because they had a positive PCR test, even though Covid didn’t kill them.

It’s essential to look at the excess mortality rate and the distribution by age.

Here is a chart showing the percentage of excess mortality by age in the U.S.

One noticeable thing is that the most significant excess mortality was in the age groups from 30 to 60 in late 2021. Why would that be? Covid did not kill many in these age groups. So, the excess could not be due to Covid. We do know that the government started rolling out the vaccines in December 2020 and pushed them right through 2021. It’s striking that in the third quarter of 2021, those aged 30 to 50 averaged an excess mortality of 60%––more than 60%, which would be expected based on figures in the previous five years. If the deaths weren’t due to Covid, what was it? Even those between ages 20 to 29 had a 33.7% increase; those between 10 and 19 had a 25.3% increase. These are horrendous figures.

We have data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare

We see here that excess mortality for 2022 was 12.4%. The total number of deaths was 190,939; it should have been 169,874. So, the excess was 21,064 deaths. If we subtract 9,859, which were the COVID-19 deaths according to government statistics for 2022, there was still an excess of 11,205 deaths from other causes.

If we look at 2023, the excess deaths were 5.6%. The total number of deaths registered was 182,038. The total should have been 172,384 if there had been no excess mortality. So, the excess was 9,654 for the year. The deaths attributed to Covid was 4,525, leaving an excess of 5,129 from other causes.

Yet, we were told that the COVID-19 injections would prevent or reduce the severity of the disease, preventing death. Let’s see the rate of vaccine take-up in Australia.

So, 75% did the initial protocol by the end of December 2021. You would think that would have an impact on the virus. Instead, we had 2022 and 2023 with Australia's most Covid cases and deaths. Wow, what a successful ‘vaccine’. It makes a mockery of the government telling us they were saving lives.

The question is, what caused as many excess deaths from non-Covid as from Covid during 2022-23? I think the reason is two-fold. Firstly, the COVID-19 injections caused deaths that wouldn't have occurred, not even looking at the adverse reactions that didn't kill people. The other issue was the lockdowns. The psychological stress from the lockdowns, the increase in alcohol consumption, and the lack of exercise all contributed to the rise in deaths. Lockdowns also enhanced the spread of the virus among family members. Add to that fact, the reduced access to services in an emergency led to unnecessary deaths.

The high rate of excess mortality in the young leaves little doubt that the injections made a significant impact in causing early death. The young rarely died of COVID-19, and they rarely died of heart disease and strokes, yet we saw a surge in sudden deaths.

So, where are we today?

Despite the fact that we know the 'vaccines' didn't prevent Covid and that deaths from all the different products reported in the VAERS are just under 38,000—grossly underreported—the CDC is pushing for babies to get three doses of a new 'vaccine' by nine months of age. It's bizarre, dangerous, and it's criminal. The reasons are not all that mysterious if people stop listening to the CDC and its allies in the disinformation industry.