What stands out most in today’s American political and cultural landscape is the extraordinary degree of polarization. Whether it’s the divide between left and right, pro-life and pro-choice, or pro- and anti-vaccine camps, almost every issue has become a battleground. Across public discourse, finding common ground feels increasingly rare—if not impossible.

Yet despite the intensity of these divisions, I often make a point to listen to perspectives from across the aisle—not because I see them as “the opposition,” but because I frequently find points of agreement on both sides. I try to approach issues with critical thinking, judging arguments on their merits rather than their ideological origins.

Take the case of Donald Trump. Many on the right believe the prosecutions against him are politically motivated efforts to block his path to a second term. Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz, in his book Get Trump, argues that these cases amount to a political hit job rather than a pursuit of impartial justice.

Indeed, figures like Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York Attorney General Letitia James have pursued Trump relentlessly—and have secured convictions. But despite these legal victories, Trump still won the election. Dershowitz, reacting to one of the verdicts, remarked:

“It’s the worst legal verdict I’ve seen in 60 years. I still don’t know what he was convicted of.”

To many conservatives, this isn’t about justice—it’s political interference. But similar complaints come from the left. I recently heard a left-leaning podcaster discuss the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and liken it to something unthinkable in most developed countries:

“Now, what happened to James Comey is something that really could not happen in most other developed countries. Imagine you’re the Chancellor of Germany and decide to indict a political opponent. How would you do it? The short answer is: you couldn’t. If you tried, you’d probably end up in handcuffs yourself. In Germany, prosecutions are controlled by an independent director of public prosecutions.”

This illustrates a broader issue: the normalization of double standards and a lack of self-awareness. What the left accuses Trump and his allies of doing, they themselves have arguably done in other forms. Whether the case against Comey holds weight or not, the perception of tit-for-tat politics has taken root. It’s no longer just about policy—it’s political warfare.

Both sides claim democracy is under siege. The left points to January 6th and argues Trump incited an insurrection. The right counters with examples of inflammatory rhetoric from Democratic leaders. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Senator Chuck Schumer declared:

“Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

That sounded like a threat. Similarly, Representative Maxine Waters once urged supporters to confront Trump officials in public spaces:

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station—you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

When rhetoric like this becomes normalized, it raises the political temperature and makes extremism on either side more socially acceptable.

And yet, amid the noise, voices of reason persist. One example is Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press. Launched in 2021, her media platform quickly gained attention for its commitment to thoughtful, balanced journalism. So much so that Paramount—CBS News’s parent company—acquired it and appointed Weiss editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Her podcast, Honestly, is a refreshing space for civil discourse. She interviews a wide range of guests—from Douglas Murray and Marco Rubio to Rand Paul and Justice Amy Coney Barrett—engaging in substantive, ideology-free conversations. Topics range from Qatari influence in American institutions to the allure of socialism among youth and the decline of cities like Los Angeles.

What Weiss proves is that respectful, open dialogue is still possible—and deeply needed. Her work shows that journalism can be driven not by agenda or outrage, but by curiosity, evidence, and intellectual honesty. Tragically, this what Charlie Kirk attempted to do and lost his life for it.

Radicalism—on the left or the right—is fueled by emotion, and emotion alone rarely leads to sound policy or productive conversation. Fortunately, most Americans are not extremists. They are moderate, reasonable individuals willing to engage with differing viewpoints. They want solutions, not slogans.

Often, what we lack is reflective self-awareness. We fail to recognize the very tendencies in ourselves that we criticize in others. When people say, “I never do that,” it often reflects a blind spot—a refusal to see in ourselves the same flaws we condemn.

By integrating these disowned parts of ourselves, we can move closer to real conflict resolution.

People like Bari Weiss embody this middle ground. In an age of division, her commitment to civil discourse and intellectual honesty isn’t just admirable—it’s essential.

Sometimes we just need to look in the mirror.